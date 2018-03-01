President Trump and President Tsai should meet to affirm US-Taiwan partnership: Analysts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On March 16, analysts in Washington D.C. published a report with the Project 2049 Institute entitled “U.S. Taiwan Relations in a Sea of Change,” the same day that Trump signed the Taiwan Travel Act.



The report examines the geopolitical situation facing Taiwan, and offers key policy recommendations for the U.S. government to strengthen relations with Taiwan, and to ease cross-strait tensions. Provocatively, the report calls for direct diplomatic meetings between the Trump and Tsai administrations to better coordinate on economic and security strategy.



A face to face meeting between President Trump and President Tsai Ing-wen is proposed in the report to help establish direct communication at the highest levels between leaders of the two countries.

Only several years ago, such a meeting would have been considered far out of bounds for recent U.S. policy towards Taiwan, which has been guided by the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, on the one hand, and the desire of Washington to cultivate good relations with Beijing, on the other.



However, with the recent Taiwan Travel Act coming into effect on March 16, the report’s recommendation would be completely in line with the new U.S. law. Despite protestations of Beijing, many observers think it will serve all parties concerned if the scope of the law is made clear by its functional application at the highest levels.

In addition to the presidential meeting, the report outlines several policy recommendations to maintain and improve relations between the U.S. and Taiwan. The measures, in brief, from the “U.S. Taiwan Relations in a Sea of Change” report are:



1. Create an inter-agency task force to help promote Taiwanese participation in international organizations and provide Taiwan more opportunities to form meaningful relations with other nations.



2. Develop a schedule of annual dialogues and meetings between elected leadership and key governmental agencies.



3. The United States should begin negotiating a bilateral free trade agreement with Taiwan.



4. Create a more routine procedure for Taiwan’s request of defense articles and services to streamline request, approval, and delivery of arms sales to better meet Taiwan’s evolving strategic needs.



5. The U.S. government should develop and implement a joint work plan for bilateral defense and security relations, and cooperate more closely in areas of training, logistics, and strategic policies for regional security. Military advisers representing the Department of Defense should be resident in Taiwan.



6. The State Department should launch more people-to-people exchanges in areas of education and culture. A non-profit “National Committee on U.S. – Taiwan Relations” should be established.



7. Develop bi-lateral working groups on “Supply Chain Security” and “Defense Industrial Cooperation” to ensure technology and data security.

To signal strengthened U.S. - Taiwan ties, and to jump start initiatives to achieve the goals listed above, a meeting between the leaders of the two democratic states would be an excellent place to start.

Despite being non-binding, the Travel Act now provides the U.S. President the power to pursue such a meeting, and conversely, there is a legal avenue for the administration to consider such a meeting, should it be formally requested by the government of Taiwan.



Since Trump signed the Taiwan Travel Act, the Ministry of Foreign Relations as well as the Office of the President in Taiwan both enthusiastically welcomed the measure. Messages of gratitude to U.S. lawmakers and the U.S. President, have all emphasized that it is the intention of Taiwan to continue strengthening the partnership and expanding cooperation in many areas.



After the severing of official diplomatic ties in 1979, the Taiwan Travel Act seemingly represents a major step forward in Taiwan-U.S. relations. However, in order to effectively demonstrate the improved partnership, the most effective and significant action would be to organize a meeting at the highest level of leadership of both countries in a manner that is neither hurried nor tepid.

One highly appropriate and symbolically significant occasion for such a potential meeting would be the inauguration of the new facility for the American Institute in Taiwan, which is set to occur on June 12.

It is anticipated that some U.S. government officials will make the trip from Washington to attend the inauguration ceremony, which is an event that will be closely observed, as international relations experts reportedly will interpret the level of the attending officials as a barometer for bilateral ties.