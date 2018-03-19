Taiwan blows away competition at World Balloon Convention with 2 golds

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Team Taiwan is floating on Cloud Nine after blowing away the competition to lift up two gold medals at the 5th biennial World Balloon Convention held in San Diego, California last week.

At the "balloon art world" equivalent of the Olympics, which ran from March 14 to 17, Taiwan's "Godfather of Balloons" Ho Kun-lung (何坤龍) and Pingtung Zhutian Township artist Lee Kuo-i (李國溢) led Team Taiwan to a gold medal for the "Tiger General" in the large sculpture category and the "Devil Face Warrior" in the medium sculpture division, reported Liberty Times.

The Taiwanese works drew much praise from attendees of the convention, such as a man wearing a red shirt in the video below, who was so excited by the "Devil Face Warrior" that he shouted "How amazing is this!"



Back in 2016, Ho had led a team to a gold medal for their sculpture "Captain Hulk."



Ho brought coordinated a team of 28 artists to use over 50,000 balloons to make the "Tiger General" sculpture, while Ho also collaborated with a second team led by Lee to take 20,000 balloons to create the "Devil Face Warrior."

Video showing a number of entrants in the competition, including Team Taiwan's "Tiger General."



