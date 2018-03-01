  1. Home
EasyCards in Taipei add function to link bank accounts 

Mayor Ko announced the new EasyCard function Monday, March 19

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/19 16:35

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) announced at a press conference March 19 that the EasyCard Corporation is partnering with 12 major banks for the option to link EasyCards to their cardholder’s bank accounts.

The decision will facilitate money transfers from bank accounts directly to the cards, according to CNA.

During the first stage of development, only three banks will offer the automatic money transfer function;  Fu Bon bank, Shin Kong Bank, and CTBC Bank. Eventually 12 banks will join the initiative.

Cardholders must first go to their banks to enroll in the service. Once registered, cardholders can then go to an EasyCard Add Value Machine (AVM) in a metro station, or a FamiPort machine inside of Family Mart, to activate the transfer service.

Value can be added in NT$500 (US$17) and NT$1,000 increments. The maximum top up per day is NT$3,000 and each account can only hold NT$30,000.

A single EasyCard may only be connected with one bank account, according to an EasyCard representative.

At a press conference this afternoon, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that the move has been made in effort to make Taipei a smart financial city.

The card will not function on credit. Mayor Ko said this decision was made to protect users from accidental spending.
