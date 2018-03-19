Seize short window of opportunity to watch fireflies in Danongdafu Forest Park in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The firefly viewing season at the Danongdafu Forest Park (大農大富平地森林園區) in Taiwan’s eastern county of Hualien started on March 17, and the peak viewing time this year will fall on the five-day Tomb Sweeping Day holiday when abundant twinkling fireflies will look like the Milky Way in the night sky, according to a Forestry Bureau manager, who encourages people to arrange early.

The park boasts of a firefly viewing environment that is the largest in area, most accessible and safest in Taiwan, but visitors must act quickly because they only have a short window of opportunity to see the dreamy fireflies in their natural habitat, said Chi Yu-ting, recreation section manager at Hualien Forest District Office, Forestry Bureau, which manages the forest park.

According to Chi, by being most accessible he meant visitors will be walking along a flat asphalt road that bisects the viewing area, and therefore people who use wheelchairs can also enjoy the firefly viewing.

The park’s firefly viewing season started on March 17 and will end on April 15. Three 50-minute guided tours are available from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each night during the viewing season, according to information released by Hualien Forest District Office.

Admission during the firefly viewing season is NT$198 per adult, NT$160 for Hualien citizens, and free of charge for anyone under two years old. The fare includes a guided tour and a gift. Many choices are available for the gift, including local specialties ranging from tea, fried peanuts, pineapple cakes, organic rice and works of art.

(Video courtesy of Hualien Forest District Office)

The Danongdafu Forest Park is located in Guangfu Township (光復鄉), Hualien County, lying in the East Rift Valley between the Central Mountain Range and the Coastal Range. Forestry Bureau has planted more than a million trees of nearly 20 species which are common at lower altitudes. A 13-kilometer bikeway winds through the forests of the park, which has an area of 1,250 hectares.

The entrance to the forest park is located at kilometer 255.7 of Provincial Highway No. 9. After turning into the entrance, just follow signs to the forest park's service center.

Visitors can also come by Taiwan Tourist Shuttle. Get off at TRA Hualien Station, walk to the right of the station to take a Taiwan Tourist Shuttle Hualien Route bus, and get off at the Danongdafu Forest Park, which is the last stop on the Hualien Route.

A view of Danongdafu Forest Park (photo courtesy of Hualien Forest District Office)

A view of last year's firefly viewing season (photo courtesy of Hualien Forest District Office)

QR codes for the 2018 firefly viewing season's Facebook and registration pages (photo courtesy of Hualien Forest District Office)