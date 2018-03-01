West Virginia House gives up on Taiwan trade agreement in favor of MoU with China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s relationship with the U.S. state of West Virginia appears to have declined in importance for state legislators, following a MoU on natural gas and petrochemical products signed with China in November 2017, valued at US$ 83 billion.



For many years, West Virginia has passed state resolutions confirming support for Taiwan and re-affirming partnerships in trade and exchange. However, this year’s legislative session ended on March 10, and the House failed to introduce a bill in support of bilateral trade agreements between the state, the U.S., and Taiwan.

A delegation representing Taiwan was preparing to visit the state to talk trade if the resolution had been passed, however it was never brought up for a vote, according to local media.



A report quoted state delegate Rodney Miller speaking on the failure of the resolution to be introduced, as saying “It’s only an assumption on my part, as a result of the US$80 billion mystery memorandum of understanding that no one has yet seen.”



He is referring to an agreement made in November 2017, during Trump’s visit to Beijing, that was signed between state Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher with representatives of China Energy President Ling Wen, involving several projects in petrochemical processing and natural gas.



However, many details of the MoU, which is said to outline an agreement intended to last 20 years, remain confidential, reports WV Metro News.



A recent report from the news outlet implies that, following the secretive MoU, the legislature’s failure to re-affirm the resolution on trade ties with Taiwan, is very likely not a coincidence.



House Majority leader Daryl Cowles, who has sponsored the resolution of support for Taiwan in the past, had this to say; “there was a general feeling that resolutions don’t carry much weight of law, mixed with concern that it may harm or interfere with the Chinese economic development deal … underway with the department of Commerce.”



Although the West Virginia House of Representatives failed to pass a resolution of support for Taiwan trade relations, the state’s Senate did pass a resolution honoring a sister-state relationship with Taiwan on March 6.



Cowles was also quoted as saying that West Virginia still supports Taiwan, and that he hopes the failure of the resolution on trade agreements was not seen as a snub to the Taiwanese, reports WV Metro News.

