Pink azaleas flower in Wulai, Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Azalea season is in full swing around Taiwan and some of the season’s loveliest blossoms are in Wulai.

The pink azalea, also known as an Indian Azalea or Rhododendron simsii, are particularly picturesque along the Danlan Trail (石碇淡蘭古道) and Qiandao Lake (千島湖).



(Image from New Taipei City Government website)

Unfortunately the pink azaleas are an endangered wild plant in Taiwan, according to The Endemic Species Research Institute (生物保育研究中心).

Pink azaleas once grew in abundance around the Wulai area. After the Feitsui Dam (翡翠水庫) was built in the 1980’s however, the changing water levels from the dam drowned the azaleas and almost wiped out their entire population.



(Image from New Taipei City Government website)

The Forestry Bureau and Agriculture Bureau have planted over 20,000 pink azaleas around Wulai and Shihding Township (石碇區). Admirers are advised to leave the flowers on the trees.

Azalea season in Taiwan is from February to March. National Taiwan University and Yangmingshan are other great places to enjoy the blooms.