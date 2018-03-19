Osaka train decked out to celebrate anniversary of Taiwan's airport MRT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A train from Osaka, Japan's Nankai Line has been painted to celebrate the one year anniversary of Taiwan's Taoyuan Airport MRT and promote Japanese tourism to the country, reported CNA.

In order to celebrate the first year anniversary of the Taoyuan Airport MRT, The Taoyuan Metro Corporation yesterday held a ceremony at the Namba Station of Osaka's Nankai Limited Express Rapi:t line, which runs between Kansai Airport Station and Namba Station.

As part of a partnership between the two rail companies, a train of the Osaka Rapi:t line has been painted with images of Taoyuan City, including Lala Mountain, Daxi Old Street and Shimen Reservoir in an effort to promote travel to Taiwan and Taiwanese cuisine to Osaka residents.

The specially painted train will run as usual between Kansai Airport Station and Namba Station from now until the end of August.

The Taiwan Tourism Association stated that the average number of visitors between the two cities is 6.5 million per year. The association hopes that it will be able to increase that number to 7 to 7.5 million annually in the future.