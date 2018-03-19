Wallabies back Hunt fined for "low-level" breach of conduct

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Rugby Australia has issued Karmichael Hunt with a 10,000 Australian dollar ($7,700) fine and a four-match ban following his arrest last December, and has placed the star utility back on an illicit drug target testing program for 12 months.

In a statement Monday, the sport's national governing body said Hunt had committed a low-level breach of the player code of conduct.

And because Hunt voluntarily stood down following his arrest on Dec. 30 by Queensland state police, his match ban has been deemed to have been served and he could be eligible to return for the Queensland Reds in the Super Rugby competition.

Hunt had earlier pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Magistrates Court to separate charges of possessing a dangerous drug (alprazolam) and contravening a police direction to provide fingerprints. He was fined AU$600 ($460).

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle said the union's punishment took into account the court verdict on Hunt "as well as the damage that the very public nature of his arrest and the subsequent speculation has inflicted on the game."

"The penalty handed down to Karmichael today also takes into account a previous disciplinary matter for which he was fined and suspended in 2015."

The 31-year-old Hunt earned selection for the Wallabies last season after a career in which he'd already represented Australia in rugby league and played several seasons in the top-flight Australian rules football competition.

He made 11 test appearances for the Kangaroos in rugby league and has played six times for the Wallabies at center, wing and fullback.