Stunning video of Kapok trees in bloom filmed in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Kapok trees are now in blooming along Tainan's Baihe Linchupi Kapok Road (白河林初埤木棉花道) and a Taiwanese photographer has captured an amazing drone footage of the trees from overhead.

Every year, the Kapok trees bloom around March or April and the blooming period is rather short, only two weeks. The main spot in Taiwan to view these flowers is along County Highway No. 90 and nearby areas.

This year, Taiwanese photographer Hung Nien-hung (洪年宏) captured some spectacular footage of the Kapok trees in bloom from overhead with the use of a drone.



(Image by 洪年宏)

Approximately 70 percent of the Kapok trees in the area are now blooming and it is estimated that visitors will have until the end of March to see the bright orange flowers.



(Image by 洪年宏)



(Image by 洪年宏)



(Image by 洪年宏)

Video of Kapok trees shot by Hung.

Many other photographs of this year's Kapok tree blooms have been captured as well:



(Image from Tainan City Baihe District Facebook page @baihe066855102)



(Image from Tainan City Baihe District Facebook page @baihe066855102)



(Image from Tainan City Baihe District Facebook page @baihe066855102)



(Image from Tainan City Baihe District Facebook page @baihe066855102)



Kapok trees blooming on Baihe Linchupi Kapok Road. (CNA photo)



(Image from Tainan City Baihe District Facebook page @baihe066855102)