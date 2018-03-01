  1. Home
Poll: Public favor for Taiwan independence sours

Study shows sudden slump in support of Taiwan independence though strong support for 2019 Taiwan Independence referendum

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/19 10:51

Recent polling shows abrupt shifts in public opinion. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The results of a recent poll by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation show that public approval of Taiwan independence has decreased to 38% since 2016.

Chairman of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation, You Ying-long (游盈隆), said that public opinion of Taiwan independence has decreased by 12.9 percentage points since President Tsai Ying-wen (蔡英文) assumed office. Chairman You said that this shift is a bizarrely steep and sudden.

Approximately 1,072 people over 20 years old participated in this poll between March 11 and March 13 of this year. 

The study revealed that 20.1% of the public favors unification, 24.1% is satisfied with the current situation, 38.3% favors independence, and the remaining 17.5% has no opinion or did not answer, according to UDN. 

Regarding the 2019 Taiwan Independence referendum, the Foundation’s data shows that 20.7% of the population are incredibly in favor of the vote and 28.8% generally approve, indicating that over half of the population support the referendum.

 
