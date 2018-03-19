  1. Home
Park wins Founders Cup, 54-year-old Davies ties for 2nd

By JOHN NICHOLSON , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/03/19 09:26

PHOENIX (AP) — Inbee Park spoiled Laura Davies' bid to become the oldest winner in LPGA Tour history, pulling away from the 54-year-old Englishwoman on Sunday in the Founders Cup

Park closed with a 5-under 67 at Desert Ridge for her 19th LPGA Tour victory and first in a little over a year. The 29-year-old South Korean star finished at 19-under 269, a day after revealing she was 50-50 about retiring before returning from a long break.

Davies, three strokes behind Park entering the round after the World Golf Hall of Famers shot matching 63s on Saturday, bogeyed the last for a 69 to finish five strokes back. She tied for second with Ariya Jutanugarn and Marina Alex.

Davies won the last of her 20 LPGA Tour titles in 2001. She missed a chance to shatter the LPGA Tour age record set by Beth Daniel in the 2003 Canadian Women's Open at 46 years, 8 months, 29 days.

Park pulled away on the back nine with four consecutive birdies.