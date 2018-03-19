BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

  1. Home
2018/03/19 09:21
Brazilian Football Standings
Paulista, Serie A1
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Corinthians 12 7 2 3 17 8 23
Bragantino 12 4 5 3 9 8 17
Ituano 12 4 5 3 13 13 17
Atletico Linense 12 2 4 6 13 20 10
Paulista, Serie A1, Trofeu do Interior
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Mirassol 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Sao Bento 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Ferroviaria 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Saturday, March 17

Mirassol 3, Red Bull Brasil 1

Sao Bento 1, Ituano 2

Sunday, March 18

Ferroviaria 0, Ponte Preta 2

Tuesday, March 20

Red Bull Brasil vs. Sao Bento 2100 GMT

Wednesday, March 21

Ituano vs. Ferroviaria 2100 GMT

Ponte Preta vs. Mirassol 2200 GMT

Saturday, March 24

Sao Bento vs. Ponte Preta 2200 GMT

Ituano vs. Mirassol 2200 GMT

Ferroviaria vs. Red Bull Brasil 2200 GMT

Brasileiro Serie A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Atletico Mineiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vitoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vasco Da Gama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Corinthians 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Parana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gremio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cruzeiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
America Mineiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flamengo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ceara 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Botafogo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sport Recife 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sao Paulo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Paranaense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chapecoense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Palmeiras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fluminense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Internacional 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bahia BA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saturday, April 14

Vitoria vs. Flamengo 1700 GMT

Sao Paulo vs. Parana 1700 GMT

Cruzeiro vs. Gremio 1700 GMT

Atletico Paranaense vs. Chapecoense 1700 GMT

Vasco Da Gama vs. America Mineiro 1700 GMT

Corinthians vs. Fluminense 1700 GMT

Atletico Mineiro vs. Sport Recife 1700 GMT

Santos vs. Ceara 1700 GMT

Internacional vs. Bahia BA 1700 GMT

Botafogo vs. Palmeiras 1700 GMT