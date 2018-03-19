BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

|Brazilian Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Corinthians
|12
|7
|2
|3
|17
|8
|23
|Bragantino
|12
|4
|5
|3
|9
|8
|17
|Ituano
|12
|4
|5
|3
|13
|13
|17
|Atletico Linense
|12
|2
|4
|6
|13
|20
|10
|Mirassol
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Sao Bento
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Ferroviaria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Saturday, March 17
Mirassol 3, Red Bull Brasil 1
Sao Bento 1, Ituano 2
|Sunday, March 18
Ferroviaria 0, Ponte Preta 2
|Tuesday, March 20
Red Bull Brasil vs. Sao Bento 2100 GMT
|Wednesday, March 21
Ituano vs. Ferroviaria 2100 GMT
Ponte Preta vs. Mirassol 2200 GMT
|Saturday, March 24
Sao Bento vs. Ponte Preta 2200 GMT
Ituano vs. Mirassol 2200 GMT
Ferroviaria vs. Red Bull Brasil 2200 GMT
|Saturday, April 14
Vitoria vs. Flamengo 1700 GMT
Sao Paulo vs. Parana 1700 GMT
Cruzeiro vs. Gremio 1700 GMT
Atletico Paranaense vs. Chapecoense 1700 GMT
Vasco Da Gama vs. America Mineiro 1700 GMT
Corinthians vs. Fluminense 1700 GMT
Atletico Mineiro vs. Sport Recife 1700 GMT
Santos vs. Ceara 1700 GMT
Internacional vs. Bahia BA 1700 GMT
Botafogo vs. Palmeiras 1700 GMT