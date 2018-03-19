Taiwan film 'Take Me To the Moon' wins Osaka Asian Film Festival award

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan local film "Take Me to the Moon" clinched the Asahi Broadcasting Corp. (ABC) Award in 2018 Osaka Asian Film Festival (OAFF) on Saturday (March 17).

"Take Me to the Moon" is a reference to a 1992 song by Taiwanese singer-songwriter Chang Yu-sheng (張雨生), who died at age 31 in 1997. This poignant time-warp teen-comedy is awash with his music about love and chasing one’s dreams.

The film is directed by Hsieh Chun-yi (謝駿毅) and starred Jasper Liu (劉以豪) and Vivian Sung (宋芸樺).

Other Taiwanese films including "Babe's Not Alone" (亮亮與噴子), "The Bold, the Corrupt and the Beautiful" (血觀音), "A Dog's Life" (狗狗傷心誌), "The Island That All Flow By" (川流之島) and "Purple Days" (紫色紐約) were also showcased in 2018 Osaka Asian Film Festival.