Taiwanese Tai Tzu-ying retains women's singles crown in All England Open

Congratulations to Tai Tzu-ying

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/19 09:04

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- World Number 1 women's shuttler Taiwanese Tai-Tzuying retains her Women's Singles crown after beating World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi from Japan in straight games to win the 2018 Yonex All England Open.

However, she was unsatisfied with her performance after a 22-20, 21-13 win over Yamaguchi as Tai had to save a game point in the first game. She said,"I made a lot of mistakes, and in the end, I  had to run with her," she said. "I would like to be more prepared and come back again next year with a better me."

In the Women's Singles final, Tai ended Yamaguchi's hopes of becoming the first Japanese player to win the All-England Women's Singles title since Hiroe Yuki in 1977.

Tai has dominated the Women's badminton circuit since 2016. She won five titles in 2017 alone including Yonex All England Open, and is the first women since 2007 to successfully retain championship in the game.
