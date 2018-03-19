Australian wildfires raze dozens of homes

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Wildfires have razed dozens of homes in southeast Australia, but there have been no reports of serious injury.

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said on Monday the worst hit town is Tathra on the south coast of New South Wales state where more than 70 homes and businesses have been severely damaged or destroyed.

Emergency Management Commissioner Craig Lapsley says up to 18 homes had been destroyed by several fires in neighboring Victoria state.

Most of the weekend blazes had been brought under control by Monday.