All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 72 49 19 4 102 260 202 Boston 70 45 17 8 98 235 179 Toronto 72 43 22 7 93 243 204 Washington 72 41 24 7 89 225 214 Pittsburgh 72 41 26 5 87 237 218 Philadelphia 73 37 25 11 85 218 215 Columbus 72 39 28 5 83 200 199 New Jersey 71 37 26 8 82 215 211 Florida 69 35 27 7 77 210 216 Carolina 72 31 30 11 73 194 225 N.Y. Rangers 72 32 32 8 72 208 231 N.Y. Islanders 72 30 32 10 70 231 262 Montreal 72 26 34 12 64 182 230 Ottawa 71 26 34 11 63 197 244 Detroit 72 26 35 11 63 184 224 Buffalo 71 23 36 12 58 172 232 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 71 47 14 10 104 232 178 Vegas 72 46 21 5 97 244 199 Winnipeg 71 42 19 10 94 236 187 Minnesota 72 41 24 7 89 224 206 San Jose 72 40 23 9 89 219 199 Colorado 72 39 25 8 86 231 209 Los Angeles 72 39 27 6 84 207 181 Dallas 72 38 26 8 84 207 193 Anaheim 72 36 24 12 84 202 195 St. Louis 71 38 28 5 81 196 189 Calgary 73 35 28 10 80 202 217 Chicago 72 30 34 8 68 204 218 Edmonton 72 31 36 5 67 201 231 Vancouver 72 25 38 9 59 186 236 Arizona 71 23 37 11 57 170 228

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 5, Chicago 3

Edmonton 4, Florida 2

New Jersey 3, Los Angeles 0

Toronto 4, Montreal 0

Philadelphia 4, Carolina 2

Columbus 2, Ottawa 1

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 0

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Minnesota 3, Arizona 1

San Jose 5, Vancouver 3

Sunday's Games

Colorado 5, Detroit 1

Vegas 4, Calgary 0

Tampa Bay 3, Edmonton 1

Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Philadelphia 6, Washington 3

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.