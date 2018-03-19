  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/19 07:44
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 72 49 19 4 102 260 202
Boston 70 45 17 8 98 235 179
Toronto 72 43 22 7 93 243 204
Washington 72 41 24 7 89 225 214
Pittsburgh 72 41 26 5 87 237 218
Philadelphia 73 37 25 11 85 218 215
Columbus 72 39 28 5 83 200 199
New Jersey 71 37 26 8 82 215 211
Florida 69 35 27 7 77 210 216
Carolina 72 31 30 11 73 194 225
N.Y. Rangers 72 32 32 8 72 208 231
N.Y. Islanders 72 30 32 10 70 231 262
Montreal 72 26 34 12 64 182 230
Ottawa 71 26 34 11 63 197 244
Detroit 72 26 35 11 63 184 224
Buffalo 71 23 36 12 58 172 232
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 71 47 14 10 104 232 178
Vegas 72 46 21 5 97 244 199
Winnipeg 71 42 19 10 94 236 187
Minnesota 72 41 24 7 89 224 206
San Jose 72 40 23 9 89 219 199
Colorado 72 39 25 8 86 231 209
Los Angeles 72 39 27 6 84 207 181
Dallas 72 38 26 8 84 207 193
Anaheim 72 36 24 12 84 202 195
St. Louis 71 38 28 5 81 196 189
Calgary 73 35 28 10 80 202 217
Chicago 72 30 34 8 68 204 218
Edmonton 72 31 36 5 67 201 231
Vancouver 72 25 38 9 59 186 236
Arizona 71 23 37 11 57 170 228

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 5, Chicago 3

Edmonton 4, Florida 2

New Jersey 3, Los Angeles 0

Toronto 4, Montreal 0

Philadelphia 4, Carolina 2

Columbus 2, Ottawa 1

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 0

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Minnesota 3, Arizona 1

San Jose 5, Vancouver 3

Sunday's Games

Colorado 5, Detroit 1

Vegas 4, Calgary 0

Tampa Bay 3, Edmonton 1

Carolina 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Philadelphia 6, Washington 3

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.