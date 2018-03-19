|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|72
|49
|19
|4
|102
|260
|202
|Boston
|70
|45
|17
|8
|98
|235
|179
|Toronto
|72
|43
|22
|7
|93
|243
|204
|Washington
|71
|41
|23
|7
|89
|222
|208
|Pittsburgh
|72
|41
|26
|5
|87
|237
|218
|Columbus
|72
|39
|28
|5
|83
|200
|199
|Philadelphia
|72
|36
|25
|11
|83
|212
|212
|New Jersey
|71
|37
|26
|8
|82
|215
|211
|Florida
|69
|35
|27
|7
|77
|210
|216
|N.Y. Rangers
|72
|32
|32
|8
|72
|208
|231
|Carolina
|71
|30
|30
|11
|71
|190
|222
|N.Y. Islanders
|71
|30
|31
|10
|70
|228
|258
|Montreal
|72
|26
|34
|12
|64
|182
|230
|Ottawa
|71
|26
|34
|11
|63
|197
|244
|Detroit
|72
|26
|35
|11
|63
|184
|224
|Buffalo
|71
|23
|36
|12
|58
|172
|232
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|71
|47
|14
|10
|104
|232
|178
|Vegas
|72
|46
|21
|5
|97
|244
|199
|Winnipeg
|71
|42
|19
|10
|94
|236
|187
|Minnesota
|72
|41
|24
|7
|89
|224
|206
|San Jose
|72
|40
|23
|9
|89
|219
|199
|Colorado
|72
|39
|25
|8
|86
|231
|209
|Los Angeles
|72
|39
|27
|6
|84
|207
|181
|Dallas
|72
|38
|26
|8
|84
|207
|193
|Anaheim
|72
|36
|24
|12
|84
|202
|195
|St. Louis
|71
|38
|28
|5
|81
|196
|189
|Calgary
|73
|35
|28
|10
|80
|202
|217
|Chicago
|72
|30
|34
|8
|68
|204
|218
|Edmonton
|72
|31
|36
|5
|67
|201
|231
|Vancouver
|72
|25
|38
|9
|59
|186
|236
|Arizona
|71
|23
|37
|11
|57
|170
|228
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Buffalo 5, Chicago 3
Edmonton 4, Florida 2
New Jersey 3, Los Angeles 0
Toronto 4, Montreal 0
Philadelphia 4, Carolina 2
Columbus 2, Ottawa 1
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 0
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Minnesota 3, Arizona 1
San Jose 5, Vancouver 3
|Sunday's Games
Colorado 5, Detroit 1
Vegas 4, Calgary 0
Tampa Bay 3, Edmonton 1
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.