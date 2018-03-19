BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/03/19 07:40
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 20 15 2 3 37 12 47
Talleres 20 12 5 3 27 9 41
Godoy Cruz 20 11 4 5 28 21 37
San Lorenzo 19 10 6 3 23 11 36
Racing Club 20 10 5 5 35 21 35
Independiente 18 10 5 3 22 11 35
Huracan 20 9 6 5 24 18 33
Santa Fe 19 8 7 4 22 14 31
Colon 20 8 7 5 22 17 31
Estudiantes 20 9 4 7 19 15 31
Argentinos Jrs 20 9 3 8 27 24 30
Belgrano 19 7 9 3 18 16 30
Defensa y Justicia 20 8 5 7 29 26 29
Rosario Central 20 7 7 6 26 25 28
Atletico Tucuman 20 6 8 6 21 20 26
Banfield 19 7 4 8 20 18 25
San Martin 20 7 4 9 22 28 25
Patronato Parana 20 6 6 8 20 25 24
River Plate 19 6 5 8 22 24 23
Velez Sarsfield 20 6 5 9 17 24 23
Lanus 20 6 5 9 17 32 23
Gimnasia 20 6 4 10 20 30 22
Newell's 20 5 5 10 16 19 17
Tigre 19 2 9 8 14 22 15
Temperley 20 3 6 11 11 31 15
Chacarita Jrs 20 3 5 12 16 27 14
Arsenal 20 2 6 12 12 23 12
Olimpo 20 3 3 14 11 35 12
Tuesday, March 13

Newell's 2, San Martin 0

Friday, March 16

Rosario Central 3, Chacarita Jrs 1

Saturday, March 17

Colon 1, Lanus 2

Argentinos Jrs 1, Newell's 0

Temperley 1, Huracan 2

San Martin 3, Gimnasia 0

San Lorenzo 2, Olimpo 0

Talleres 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Sunday, March 18

Racing Club 5, Patronato Parana 0

Arsenal 1, Velez Sarsfield 1

Estudiantes 0, Godoy Cruz 1

Atletico Tucuman 1, Boca Juniors 1

River Plate vs. Belgrano 2300 GMT

Monday, March 19

Banfield vs. Santa Fe 2200 GMT

Tuesday, March 20

Tigre vs. Independiente 0015 GMT