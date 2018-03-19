Sunday's Major League Linescore

|Atlanta
Sanchez, Minter (5), Vizcaino (6), Ramirez (7), Socolovich (8), and Suzuki, Brantly; Cole, Rondon (6), Sipp (7), McHugh (8), Boshers (9), and Stassi, Federowicz. W_Sanchez 1-1. L_Cole 2-1.
|Boston
|000
|020
|000—2
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh (ss)
|000
|010
|000—1
|8
|0
Johnson, Gorst (5), Scott (6), Elias (7), Brasier (9), and Vazquez, Butler; Glasnow, McKinney (5), Neverauskas (6), Keller (10), Crick (12), and Stallings. W_Johnson 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-2. Sv_Brasier. HRs_Benintendi.
|Detroit
|000
|004
|100—5
|6
|3
|Tampa Bay
|310
|040
|20x—10
|19
|2
Lewicki, Alcantara (4), Wilson (5), VerHagen (5), Saupold (7), Comer (8), and Saltalamacchia, Athmann; Archer, Chirinos (6), Jennings (7), Alvarado (8), Roe (9), and Ramos. W_Archer 1-0. L_Lewicki 0-1. HRs_Goodrum; Gomez.
|New York Mets
|013
|001
|000—5
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|030—4
|12
|0
Syndergaard, Lugo (8), Gsellman (9), and d'Arnaud, Nido; Bundy, Gonzalez (6), Givens (7), Brach (8), Gurka (9), and Joseph, Wynns. W_Syndergaard 1-2. L_Bundy 1-2. Sv_Gsellman. HRs_d'Arnaud; Valencia.
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|300—3
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|020
|001
|01x—4
|6
|1
Nola, Milner (6), Ramos (7), Thompson (8), and Alfaro, Rupp; Odorizzi, Reed (5), Duke (6), Pressly (7), Hildenberger (8), Rogers (9), and Castro, Astudillo. W_Hildenberger 1-0. L_Thompson 0-1. Sv_Rogers. HRs_Valentin; Petit.
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|105
|22x—10
|13
|0
Cole, Gott (5), Kintzler (10), Grace (11), Collins (12), and Severino; Gant, Gilmartin (3), Lucas (5), Cecil (9), Tuivailala (6), Norris (7), Gregerson (8), and Molina, Baron. W_Gilmartin 1-0. L_Cole 0-2. HRs_Martinez.
|Miami
|000
|120
|110—5
|11
|0
|New York Yankees
|401
|002
|10x—8
|11
|0
Smith, Wittgren (4), O'Grady (5), Nicolino (6), Gonzalez (8), and Holaday, Telis; Severino, Holder (6), Shreve (7), LeBlanc (8), and Sanchez. W_Severino 1-0. L_Smith 0-1. HRs_Anderson, Dunand; Bird, Sanchez.
|Pittsburgh (ss)
|000
|001
|010—2
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|23x—5
|7
|0
Brault, Rodriguez (5), Milbrath (10), Stilson (11), Sadler (12), and Diaz, Lavarnway; Happ, Santos (7), Osuna (8), Clippard (9), and Martin, Cantwell. W_Osuna 1-0. L_Sadler 0-1. Sv_Clippard. HRs_Marte; Smoak.
|Arizona
|000
|002
|010—3
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|210
|020
|01x—6
|6
|0
Godley, Bastardo (5), Bradley (6), Feliz (10), Sherfy (11), and Murphy, Recker; Garrett, Iglesias (5), Brice (7), Weiss (9), Worley (9), and Barnhart. W_Garrett 2-0. L_Godley 0-1. Sv_Worley. HRs_Schebler, Dixon.
|Los Angeles Dodgers (ss)
|210
|000
|000—3
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|201
|300
|10x—7
|11
|0
Banuelos, Curry (4), Fields (5), Cingrani (6), Neal (7), and Grandal, Smith; Anderson, Logan (6), Gallardo (7), Drake (8), and Pina, Bethancourt. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Banuelos 0-2. HRs_Rios; Yelich.
|San Diego
|000
|001
|010—2
|10
|0
|Los Angeles Dodgers (ss)
|000
|010
|000—1
|4
|0
Ross, Stammen (5), Stock (6), Yates (7), Lyles (7), Maton (8), and Hedges; Kershaw, Liberatore (6), Garcia (8), Jankowski (9), and Barnes, Gale. W_Yates 1-0. L_Jankowski 0-1. Sv_Maton. HRs_Renfroe, Galvis.
