Sunday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/19 06:56
Atlanta 002 100 120—6 13 1
Houston 000 200 001—3 10 2

Sanchez, Minter (5), Vizcaino (6), Ramirez (7), Socolovich (8), and Suzuki, Brantly; Cole, Rondon (6), Sipp (7), McHugh (8), Boshers (9), and Stassi, Federowicz. W_Sanchez 1-1. L_Cole 2-1.

___

Boston 000 020 000—2 8 0
Pittsburgh (ss) 000 010 000—1 8 0

Johnson, Gorst (5), Scott (6), Elias (7), Brasier (9), and Vazquez, Butler; Glasnow, McKinney (5), Neverauskas (6), Keller (10), Crick (12), and Stallings. W_Johnson 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-2. Sv_Brasier. HRs_Benintendi.

___

Detroit 000 004 100—5 6 3
Tampa Bay 310 040 20x—10 19 2

Lewicki, Alcantara (4), Wilson (5), VerHagen (5), Saupold (7), Comer (8), and Saltalamacchia, Athmann; Archer, Chirinos (6), Jennings (7), Alvarado (8), Roe (9), and Ramos. W_Archer 1-0. L_Lewicki 0-1. HRs_Goodrum; Gomez.

___

New York Mets 013 001 000—5 8 1
Baltimore 001 000 030—4 12 0

Syndergaard, Lugo (8), Gsellman (9), and d'Arnaud, Nido; Bundy, Gonzalez (6), Givens (7), Brach (8), Gurka (9), and Joseph, Wynns. W_Syndergaard 1-2. L_Bundy 1-2. Sv_Gsellman. HRs_d'Arnaud; Valencia.

___

Philadelphia 000 000 300—3 6 0
Minnesota 020 001 01x—4 6 1

Nola, Milner (6), Ramos (7), Thompson (8), and Alfaro, Rupp; Odorizzi, Reed (5), Duke (6), Pressly (7), Hildenberger (8), Rogers (9), and Castro, Astudillo. W_Hildenberger 1-0. L_Thompson 0-1. Sv_Rogers. HRs_Valentin; Petit.

___

Washington 000 000 000—0 3 1
St. Louis 000 105 22x—10 13 0

Cole, Gott (5), Kintzler (10), Grace (11), Collins (12), and Severino; Gant, Gilmartin (3), Lucas (5), Cecil (9), Tuivailala (6), Norris (7), Gregerson (8), and Molina, Baron. W_Gilmartin 1-0. L_Cole 0-2. HRs_Martinez.

___

Miami 000 120 110—5 11 0
New York Yankees 401 002 10x—8 11 0

Smith, Wittgren (4), O'Grady (5), Nicolino (6), Gonzalez (8), and Holaday, Telis; Severino, Holder (6), Shreve (7), LeBlanc (8), and Sanchez. W_Severino 1-0. L_Smith 0-1. HRs_Anderson, Dunand; Bird, Sanchez.

___

Pittsburgh (ss) 000 001 010—2 6 0
Toronto 000 000 23x—5 7 0

Brault, Rodriguez (5), Milbrath (10), Stilson (11), Sadler (12), and Diaz, Lavarnway; Happ, Santos (7), Osuna (8), Clippard (9), and Martin, Cantwell. W_Osuna 1-0. L_Sadler 0-1. Sv_Clippard. HRs_Marte; Smoak.

___

Arizona 000 002 010—3 7 0
Cincinnati 210 020 01x—6 6 0

Godley, Bastardo (5), Bradley (6), Feliz (10), Sherfy (11), and Murphy, Recker; Garrett, Iglesias (5), Brice (7), Weiss (9), Worley (9), and Barnhart. W_Garrett 2-0. L_Godley 0-1. Sv_Worley. HRs_Schebler, Dixon.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers (ss) 210 000 000—3 6 0
Milwaukee 201 300 10x—7 11 0

Banuelos, Curry (4), Fields (5), Cingrani (6), Neal (7), and Grandal, Smith; Anderson, Logan (6), Gallardo (7), Drake (8), and Pina, Bethancourt. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Banuelos 0-2. HRs_Rios; Yelich.

___

San Diego 000 001 010—2 10 0
Los Angeles Dodgers (ss) 000 010 000—1 4 0

Ross, Stammen (5), Stock (6), Yates (7), Lyles (7), Maton (8), and Hedges; Kershaw, Liberatore (6), Garcia (8), Jankowski (9), and Barnes, Gale. W_Yates 1-0. L_Jankowski 0-1. Sv_Maton. HRs_Renfroe, Galvis.

