India vs. Bangladesh Twenty20 Scoreboard

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday in the final of the Independence Cup T20 tri-nation series between India and Bangladesh:

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal c Thakur b Chahal 15

Liton Das c raina b Sundar 11

Sabbir Rahman b Unadkat 77

Soumya Sarkar c Dhawan b Chahal 1

Mushfiqur Rahim c Shankar b Chahal 9

Mahmudullah Riyad run out 21

Shakib Al Hasan run out 7

Mehidy Hasan Miraz not out 19

Rubel Hossain b Unadkat 0

Mustafizur Rahman not out 0

Extras: (2lb, 4w) 6

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 166

Overs: 20.

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-27, 3-33, 4-68,5-104, 6-133, 7-147, 8-148.

Did not bat: Nazmul Islam.

Bowling: Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-33-2 (2w), Washington Sundar 4-0-20-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-18-3, Shardul Thakur 4-0-45-0 (1w), Vijay Shankar 4-0-48-0 (1w)

India

Rohit Sharma c Mahmudullah b Islam 56

Shikhar Dhawan c sub (Ariful Haq) b Shakib 10

Suresh Raina c Rahim b Hossain 0

Lokesh Rahul c SRahman b Hossain 24

Manish Pandey c SRahman b MRahman 28

Vijay Shankar c Miraz b Sarkar 17

Dinesh Karthik not out 29

Washington Sundar not out 0

Extras: (2lb, 2w) 4

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 168

Overs: 20.

Fall of wickets: 1-32, 2-32, 3-83, 4-98, 5-133, 6-162.

Did not bat: Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat.

Bowling: Shakib Al Hasan 4-0-28-1, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 1-0-17-0, Rubel Hossain 4-0-35-2, Nazmul Islam 4-0-32-1 (1w), Mustafizur Rahman 4-1-21-1, Saumya Sarkar 3-0-33-1 (1w).

Toss: India

Result: India won by 4 wickets.

Umpires: Ravindra Wimalasiri and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka.

Third umpire: Ranmore Martinez, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.