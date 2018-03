COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — India beat Bangladesh by four wickets to win the Independence Cup tri-nation Twenty20 series on Sunday:

___

India 168-6 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 56, Dinesh Karthik 29 not out; Rubel Hossain 2-35) def. Bangladesh 166-8 in 20 overs (Sabbir Rahman 77; Yuzvendra Chahal 3-18) by four wickets.