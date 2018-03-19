  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/03/19 00:40
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 19 15 1 3 36 11 46
Talleres 20 12 5 3 27 9 41
San Lorenzo 19 10 6 3 23 11 36
Racing Club 20 10 5 5 35 21 35
Independiente 18 10 5 3 22 11 35
Godoy Cruz 19 10 4 5 27 21 34
Huracan 20 9 6 5 24 18 33
Santa Fe 19 8 7 4 22 14 31
Colon 20 8 7 5 22 17 31
Estudiantes 19 9 4 6 19 14 31
Argentinos Jrs 20 9 3 8 27 24 30
Belgrano 19 7 9 3 18 16 30
Defensa y Justicia 20 8 5 7 29 26 29
Rosario Central 20 7 7 6 26 25 28
Banfield 19 7 4 8 20 18 25
Atletico Tucuman 19 6 7 6 20 19 25
San Martin 20 7 4 9 22 28 25
Patronato Parana 20 6 6 8 20 25 24
River Plate 19 6 5 8 22 24 23
Lanus 20 6 5 9 17 32 23
Velez Sarsfield 19 6 4 9 16 23 22
Gimnasia 20 6 4 10 20 30 22
Newell's 20 5 5 10 16 19 17
Tigre 19 2 9 8 14 22 15
Temperley 20 3 6 11 11 31 15
Chacarita Jrs 20 3 5 12 16 27 14
Olimpo 20 3 3 14 11 35 12
Arsenal 19 2 5 12 11 22 11
Tuesday, March 13

Newell's 2, San Martin 0

Friday, March 16

Rosario Central 3, Chacarita Jrs 1

Saturday, March 17

Colon 1, Lanus 2

Argentinos Jrs 1, Newell's 0

Temperley 1, Huracan 2

San Martin 3, Gimnasia 0

San Lorenzo 2, Olimpo 0

Talleres 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Sunday, March 18

Racing Club 5, Patronato Parana 0

Arsenal vs. Velez Sarsfield 1615 GMT

Estudiantes vs. Godoy Cruz 1830 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Boca Juniors 2045 GMT

River Plate vs. Belgrano 2300 GMT

Monday, March 19

Banfield vs. Santa Fe 2200 GMT

Tuesday, March 20

Tigre vs. Independiente 0015 GMT