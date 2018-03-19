BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|19
|15
|1
|3
|36
|11
|46
|Talleres
|20
|12
|5
|3
|27
|9
|41
|San Lorenzo
|19
|10
|6
|3
|23
|11
|36
|Racing Club
|20
|10
|5
|5
|35
|21
|35
|Independiente
|18
|10
|5
|3
|22
|11
|35
|Godoy Cruz
|19
|10
|4
|5
|27
|21
|34
|Huracan
|20
|9
|6
|5
|24
|18
|33
|Santa Fe
|19
|8
|7
|4
|22
|14
|31
|Colon
|20
|8
|7
|5
|22
|17
|31
|Estudiantes
|19
|9
|4
|6
|19
|14
|31
|Argentinos Jrs
|20
|9
|3
|8
|27
|24
|30
|Belgrano
|19
|7
|9
|3
|18
|16
|30
|Defensa y Justicia
|20
|8
|5
|7
|29
|26
|29
|Rosario Central
|20
|7
|7
|6
|26
|25
|28
|Banfield
|19
|7
|4
|8
|20
|18
|25
|Atletico Tucuman
|19
|6
|7
|6
|20
|19
|25
|San Martin
|20
|7
|4
|9
|22
|28
|25
|Patronato Parana
|20
|6
|6
|8
|20
|25
|24
|River Plate
|19
|6
|5
|8
|22
|24
|23
|Lanus
|20
|6
|5
|9
|17
|32
|23
|Velez Sarsfield
|19
|6
|4
|9
|16
|23
|22
|Gimnasia
|20
|6
|4
|10
|20
|30
|22
|Newell's
|20
|5
|5
|10
|16
|19
|17
|Tigre
|19
|2
|9
|8
|14
|22
|15
|Temperley
|20
|3
|6
|11
|11
|31
|15
|Chacarita Jrs
|20
|3
|5
|12
|16
|27
|14
|Olimpo
|20
|3
|3
|14
|11
|35
|12
|Arsenal
|19
|2
|5
|12
|11
|22
|11
|Tuesday, March 13
Newell's 2, San Martin 0
|Friday, March 16
Rosario Central 3, Chacarita Jrs 1
|Saturday, March 17
Colon 1, Lanus 2
Argentinos Jrs 1, Newell's 0
Temperley 1, Huracan 2
San Martin 3, Gimnasia 0
San Lorenzo 2, Olimpo 0
Talleres 1, Defensa y Justicia 0
|Sunday, March 18
Racing Club 5, Patronato Parana 0
Arsenal vs. Velez Sarsfield 1615 GMT
Estudiantes vs. Godoy Cruz 1830 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. Boca Juniors 2045 GMT
River Plate vs. Belgrano 2300 GMT
|Monday, March 19
Banfield vs. Santa Fe 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, March 20
Tigre vs. Independiente 0015 GMT