|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|30
|26
|3
|1
|85
|20
|81
|Man United
|30
|20
|5
|5
|58
|23
|65
|Liverpool
|31
|18
|9
|4
|73
|34
|63
|Tottenham
|30
|18
|7
|5
|59
|25
|61
|Chelsea
|30
|17
|5
|8
|52
|27
|56
|Arsenal
|30
|14
|6
|10
|55
|41
|48
|Burnley
|30
|11
|10
|9
|27
|26
|43
|Leicester
|30
|10
|10
|10
|45
|43
|40
|Everton
|31
|11
|7
|13
|37
|50
|40
|Bournemouth
|31
|9
|9
|13
|37
|49
|36
|Watford
|31
|10
|6
|15
|39
|55
|36
|Brighton
|30
|8
|10
|12
|28
|40
|34
|Newcastle
|30
|8
|8
|14
|30
|40
|32
|Swansea
|30
|8
|7
|15
|25
|42
|31
|Huddersfield
|31
|8
|7
|16
|25
|52
|31
|Crystal Palace
|31
|7
|9
|15
|30
|48
|30
|West Ham
|30
|7
|9
|14
|36
|57
|30
|Southampton
|30
|5
|13
|12
|29
|44
|28
|Stoke
|31
|6
|9
|16
|29
|58
|27
|West Brom
|31
|3
|11
|17
|24
|49
|20
|Friday, March 16
Tottenham vs. Newcastle ppd.
|Saturday, March 17
Burnley vs. Chelsea ppd.
Bournemouth 2, West Brom 1
Swansea vs. Southampton ppd.
Leicester vs. Arsenal ppd.
Stoke 1, Everton 2
Huddersfield 0, Crystal Palace 2
Liverpool 5, Watford 0
|Sunday, March 18
West Ham vs. Man United ppd.
Man City vs. Brighton ppd.
|Saturday, March 31
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool 1130 GMT
West Ham vs. Southampton 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT
Newcastle vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT
Man United vs. Swansea 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Burnley 1400 GMT
Brighton vs. Leicester 1400 GMT
Everton vs. Man City 1630 GMT
|Sunday, April 1
Arsenal vs. Stoke 1230 GMT
Chelsea vs. Tottenham 1500 GMT
|Saturday, April 7
Everton vs. Liverpool 1230 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT
Brighton vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT
Stoke vs. Tottenham 1400 GMT
Leicester vs. Newcastle 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Swansea 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Burnley 1400 GMT
Man City vs. Man United 1630 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|38
|25
|7
|6
|69
|33
|82
|Cardiff
|37
|23
|7
|7
|58
|31
|76
|Fulham
|38
|19
|12
|7
|66
|41
|69
|Aston Villa
|38
|20
|9
|9
|61
|37
|69
|Derby
|37
|16
|14
|7
|55
|34
|62
|Middlesbrough
|38
|18
|8
|12
|54
|36
|62
|Bristol City
|38
|16
|13
|9
|54
|42
|61
|Preston
|38
|15
|15
|8
|48
|37
|60
|Sheffield United
|38
|18
|6
|14
|51
|43
|60
|Millwall
|38
|15
|13
|10
|46
|37
|58
|Brentford
|38
|14
|12
|12
|54
|46
|54
|Ipswich
|38
|15
|7
|16
|47
|48
|52
|Norwich
|38
|13
|13
|12
|41
|44
|52
|Leeds
|38
|14
|8
|16
|50
|53
|50
|QPR
|38
|12
|11
|15
|45
|55
|47
|Nottingham Forest
|38
|13
|7
|18
|43
|54
|46
|Sheffield Wednesday
|38
|9
|14
|15
|41
|52
|41
|Hull
|38
|9
|12
|17
|53
|59
|39
|Bolton
|38
|9
|12
|17
|33
|56
|39
|Reading
|38
|8
|12
|18
|44
|57
|36
|Barnsley
|38
|7
|12
|19
|37
|56
|33
|Birmingham
|38
|9
|6
|23
|28
|57
|33
|Burton Albion
|38
|7
|9
|22
|27
|67
|30
|Sunderland
|38
|5
|13
|20
|38
|68
|28
|Tuesday, March 13
Barnsley 1, Norwich 1
Wolverhampton 3, Reading 0
Sheffield United 2, Burton Albion 0
Aston Villa 1, QPR 3
Brentford 1, Cardiff 3
Ipswich 0, Hull 3
|Saturday, March 17
Fulham 2, QPR 2
Barnsley 0, Millwall 2
Bristol City 1, Ipswich 0
Wolverhampton 3, Burton Albion 1
Birmingham 3, Hull 0
Norwich 3, Reading 2
Sheffield United 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Brentford 1, Middlesbrough 1
Leeds 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Sunderland 0, Preston 2
Bolton 1, Aston Villa 0
|Sunday, March 18
Derby vs. Cardiff ppd.
|Friday, March 30
Millwall vs. Nottingham Forest 1200 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Preston 1400 GMT
Cardiff vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Leeds vs. Bolton 1400 GMT
Norwich vs. Fulham 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT
Brentford vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT
Reading vs. QPR 1630 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Wolverhampton 1630 GMT
Derby vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Blackburn
|37
|22
|10
|5
|70
|35
|76
|Shrewsbury
|36
|22
|8
|6
|49
|27
|74
|Wigan
|34
|21
|8
|5
|63
|23
|71
|Rotherham
|37
|20
|5
|12
|63
|43
|65
|Scunthorpe
|38
|15
|13
|10
|55
|46
|58
|Plymouth
|37
|16
|9
|12
|47
|45
|57
|Peterborough
|37
|15
|11
|11
|59
|47
|56
|Portsmouth
|37
|16
|4
|17
|45
|47
|52
|Charlton
|36
|14
|10
|12
|44
|46
|52
|Bristol Rovers
|37
|15
|5
|17
|53
|56
|50
|Bradford
|35
|15
|5
|15
|48
|52
|50
|Gillingham
|36
|12
|13
|11
|42
|40
|49
|Southend
|37
|12
|11
|14
|43
|55
|47
|Blackpool
|37
|11
|13
|13
|44
|48
|46
|Oxford United
|36
|12
|9
|15
|52
|54
|45
|Walsall
|37
|11
|11
|15
|47
|54
|44
|Doncaster
|36
|10
|13
|13
|43
|44
|43
|AFC Wimbledon
|37
|11
|9
|17
|37
|48
|42
|Oldham
|36
|10
|10
|16
|50
|62
|40
|Fleetwood Town
|36
|10
|9
|17
|46
|57
|39
|Northampton
|37
|10
|9
|18
|35
|60
|39
|Milton Keynes Dons
|37
|9
|11
|17
|37
|51
|38
|Rochdale
|34
|7
|13
|14
|34
|42
|34
|Bury
|37
|7
|9
|21
|31
|55
|30
|Tuesday, March 13
Rochdale 0, Southend 0
Bury 0, Peterborough 1
Milton Keynes Dons 3, Rotherham 2
Blackpool 1, Charlton 0
|Wednesday, March 14
Bradford 0, Wigan 1
|Saturday, March 17
Oldham 0, Portsmouth 2
Plymouth 3, Bristol Rovers 2
Gillingham vs. Blackburn ppd.
Charlton 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Northampton 0, Rotherham 3
Scunthorpe 1, Shrewsbury 2
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bury 1
Oxford United 2, Peterborough 1
Blackpool 1, Southend 1
Rochdale 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
|Monday, March 19
Doncaster vs. Bradford 1945 GMT
|Tuesday, March 20
Northampton vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT
Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town 1945 GMT
|Wednesday, March 21
Walsall vs. Wigan 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Accrington Stanley
|37
|23
|5
|9
|64
|40
|74
|Luton Town
|38
|20
|11
|7
|79
|40
|71
|Notts County
|38
|18
|12
|8
|60
|39
|66
|Wycombe
|37
|19
|9
|9
|70
|52
|66
|Mansfield Town
|37
|16
|15
|6
|56
|38
|63
|Coventry
|37
|18
|7
|12
|43
|31
|61
|Lincoln City
|37
|16
|12
|9
|53
|40
|60
|Exeter
|36
|18
|6
|12
|46
|40
|60
|Swindon
|37
|19
|3
|15
|58
|55
|60
|Carlisle
|38
|15
|11
|12
|55
|48
|56
|Newport County
|37
|13
|14
|10
|47
|47
|53
|Crawley Town
|37
|15
|8
|14
|44
|46
|53
|Colchester
|37
|13
|12
|12
|46
|43
|51
|Cambridge United
|38
|13
|11
|14
|38
|50
|50
|Cheltenham
|38
|11
|12
|15
|53
|54
|45
|Stevenage
|37
|11
|11
|15
|50
|55
|44
|Yeovil
|37
|11
|9
|17
|47
|57
|42
|Morecambe
|36
|9
|12
|15
|37
|47
|39
|Port Vale
|37
|9
|11
|17
|41
|53
|38
|Crewe
|37
|11
|4
|22
|44
|61
|37
|Forest Green
|37
|10
|7
|20
|44
|64
|37
|Grimsby Town
|38
|9
|10
|19
|32
|57
|37
|Chesterfield
|36
|8
|7
|21
|37
|65
|31
|Barnet
|38
|7
|9
|22
|34
|56
|30
|Tuesday, March 13
Exeter 0, Yeovil 0
Coventry 2, Luton Town 2
Barnet 1, Port Vale 1
|Saturday, March 17
Lincoln City 3, Grimsby Town 1
Notts County 1, Mansfield Town 1
Crewe 1, Coventry 2
Cheltenham 1, Chesterfield 1
Accrington Stanley 3, Forest Green 1
Carlisle 2, Crawley Town 2
Barnet 0, Wycombe 2
Port Vale 2, Stevenage 2
Colchester 0, Yeovil 1
Morecambe 2, Exeter 1
Newport County 1, Luton Town 1
Cambridge United 1, Swindon 3
|Tuesday, March 20
Crewe vs. Forest Green 1945 GMT
Port Vale vs. Exeter 1945 GMT
Morecambe vs. Colchester 1945 GMT
|Wednesday, March 21
Crawley Town vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT