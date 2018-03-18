Teen, man who often got her out of school located in Mexico

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located a popular Mexican resort city, and the man has been arrested.

The Allentown Morning Call reports U.S. and Mexican authorities found Kevin Esterly and 16-year-old Amy Yu in Playa del Carmen on Saturday. They are being returned to the U.S.

Esterly was taken into custody and will face a charge of interference with the custody of a child when he arrives in Pennsylvania.

The newspaper reports police have told Amy's mother her daughter was found unharmed.

Esterly and Amy had been missing since March 5. Police issued a missing person alert and filed a warrant for Esterly's arrest.

They believe the teen went willingly with him.

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com