AP Exclusive: Kushner Cos. filed false documents with NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Kushner's family real estate company routinely filed false documents with New York City claiming it had no rent-regulated tenants in its buildings when, in fact, it had hundreds.

Documents compiled by a tenants' rights group and shared with The Associated Press show the Kushner Cos. filed at least 80 construction applications over three years claiming it had zero rent-regulated tenants in 34 buildings. Tax records show those buildings actually had more than 300 rent-regulated units.

Tenant advocates say the tactic is used by landlords to avoid protections that prevent them from forcing out low-paying tenants.

The Kushner Cos. says it outsources the preparations of such documents and fixes any mistakes immediately. Records show the company did file some amended documents, often more than a year later.