Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;32;26;A t-storm around;31;26;WSW;18;77%;82%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;Sunny and nice;27;18;WNW;19;40%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;High clouds and warm;23;12;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;12;ENE;13;32%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;13;9;Clouds and sun;14;9;W;17;59%;93%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy, cold;2;-5;Partly sunny, cold;4;-1;NNW;28;43%;70%;3

Anchorage, United States;Showers of rain/snow;4;2;Rain and snow shower;3;-3;S;14;74%;57%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;14;8;Partly sunny;17;10;SE;10;62%;11%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;4;-4;Showers of rain/snow;3;-19;W;32;91%;55%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;35;21;A t-storm in spots;30;20;SSE;15;70%;73%;3

Athens, Greece;Sun and some clouds;20;10;Showers around;19;11;SW;14;59%;84%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;20;17;A morning shower;23;18;E;20;66%;51%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;26;11;Partly sunny;27;12;ENE;6;31%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;34;23;An afternoon shower;34;25;ENE;10;67%;66%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;19;Mostly sunny;31;18;ESE;11;55%;14%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;34;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;S;14;64%;13%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;14;5;Clouds and sun;14;4;NNW;20;54%;71%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;13;1;Partly sunny;13;2;SE;8;35%;5%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and cooler;7;2;Showers of rain/snow;7;0;E;13;70%;85%;1

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine and cold;2;-6;Mostly sunny, chilly;4;-5;NE;11;28%;55%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;10;Mostly cloudy;18;8;ESE;9;74%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;29;17;Showers around;28;16;NNE;10;67%;76%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy, cold;1;-3;Cloudy and cold;2;-3;NNW;14;56%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little snow, cold;0;-4;Mostly sunny, cold;2;-4;NE;18;46%;57%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Rain and ice, cooler;6;-4;A bit of ice;2;-1;ENE;24;69%;86%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and cold;2;-5;Cloudy and cold;2;-3;W;9;59%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;24;14;Sunny and nice;24;16;NNE;9;57%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;31;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;19;WSW;7;51%;84%;4

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy;15;11;Cooler with rain;11;5;NE;30;91%;92%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Warmer;32;20;Sunny and hot;34;16;NW;18;14%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;Mostly sunny;22;15;SSE;29;60%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;Mostly sunny;29;17;E;7;39%;0%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;33;25;Lots of sun, nice;33;23;S;11;59%;1%;11

Chicago, United States;Sunny, not as cool;12;3;Clouds and sun;6;-2;NE;25;67%;6%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;NW;10;72%;70%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine and chilly;1;-6;Partly sunny;3;-2;W;11;58%;16%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;25;19;Sunny and delightful;26;19;N;20;63%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;A severe t-storm;27;14;Sunny and breezy;24;8;NNW;24;32%;4%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;N;12;86%;82%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;32;17;Warm with some sun;35;19;NNW;11;30%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Rain and snow shower;14;-2;Partly sunny, cooler;7;-4;SSW;15;55%;32%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;31;20;Sunny and very warm;35;20;E;8;46%;0%;9

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;SSE;7;72%;72%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Cold with snow;2;-1;A snow shower;5;-2;NE;30;64%;48%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and very warm;23;12;Cloudy and very warm;22;10;N;13;37%;26%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;17;11;Mainly cloudy;16;9;W;27;70%;68%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;26;22;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;N;10;81%;86%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;25;14;Nice with sunshine;26;15;NE;6;58%;19%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;20;Sunshine, pleasant;30;21;S;11;64%;7%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;2;-4;A couple of squalls;2;-7;W;19;78%;82%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, less humid;35;25;Partly sunny;35;25;SE;14;61%;29%;11

Hong Kong, China;Some sun, pleasant;26;20;A shower in spots;26;19;ESE;10;80%;79%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;20;ENE;22;62%;66%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, less humid;33;21;Partly sunny, nice;34;21;SE;9;39%;2%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;High clouds;29;15;Clouds and sunshine;30;15;N;15;33%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and warm;22;9;Cooler;16;11;SSE;11;74%;67%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;32;24;A t-storm or two;32;25;W;9;72%;79%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;34;23;Sunny and very warm;34;24;N;11;38%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Low clouds;23;13;Partly sunny;24;14;NW;11;60%;33%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;18;5;A p.m. t-storm;15;6;NNW;9;52%;66%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;Partly sunny;32;21;W;16;51%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;25;11;Partly sunny;27;11;SW;10;44%;3%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;38;20;Turning sunny, warm;39;22;N;16;11%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Some sun, very cold;-6;-11;Mostly cloudy;-4;-10;ENE;10;58%;44%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;30;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;E;14;56%;27%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;33;23;Decreasing clouds;33;24;WSW;12;59%;44%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunny and less humid;34;21;Sunny, low humidity;35;19;SW;10;36%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;33;24;A t-storm in spots;34;23;N;5;69%;79%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;4;A t-storm in spots;13;5;ESE;12;70%;55%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;11;75%;66%;6

Lima, Peru;Clearing;25;20;Some sun, pleasant;24;19;SSE;11;76%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;14;9;Afternoon rain;16;8;N;19;81%;65%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy, cold;1;-1;Clearing and cold;3;0;NE;30;52%;55%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;22;12;SSE;7;45%;26%;6

Luanda, Angola;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;Morning showers;30;25;NW;11;77%;86%;10

Madrid, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;12;3;Cooler, p.m. rain;8;1;NNW;16;68%;77%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;27;A morning t-storm;32;28;ENE;14;69%;71%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;29;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;31;24;E;11;74%;79%;8

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;25;E;14;56%;4%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Not as warm;26;13;Sun and clouds;25;15;WSW;20;47%;56%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;13;Partly sunny, nice;29;12;S;8;17%;1%;11

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;28;20;A shower in the a.m.;29;22;SW;14;70%;57%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;-3;-13;Partly sunny;0;-10;SW;11;56%;1%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;27;Sunshine and breezy;31;26;ENE;23;70%;56%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain;24;16;Sunny and nice;22;13;NNE;14;54%;0%;7

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and cold;-5;-14;Sunny, but cold;-4;-13;WNW;4;59%;4%;4

Moscow, Russia;Sunny, but cold;-5;-10;Partly sunny;-2;-8;SW;16;59%;27%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;27;Mostly sunny;33;27;NW;10;47%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;25;15;A p.m. t-shower;22;16;NNE;15;84%;70%;6

New York, United States;Sunshine;8;-1;Mostly sunny;7;-1;NE;12;37%;2%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;High clouds;23;10;Partly sunny;26;11;SSE;13;40%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;0;-10;Increasing clouds;4;-10;SSW;21;85%;61%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Rain;17;8;NNE;7;71%;96%;2

Oslo, Norway;Chilly with sunshine;0;-9;Clouds and sun;5;-6;NW;7;54%;9%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and cold;-5;-15;Sunny, but cold;-4;-14;NNW;17;62%;2%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;30;27;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;ESE;15;76%;91%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;24;Sun and some clouds;33;24;NNW;14;62%;44%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and some clouds;30;23;Showers around;30;24;ENE;12;74%;75%;5

Paris, France;A little snow, cold;3;-1;Mostly cloudy, cold;4;-3;NE;16;61%;27%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunlit and warmer;28;17;Plenty of sunshine;31;21;E;15;39%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;Clouds and sun;35;25;S;11;55%;40%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Downpours;29;23;Cloudy;29;24;E;13;80%;44%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;21;An afternoon shower;32;21;S;8;48%;44%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Quite cold;-2;-8;Cloudy and very cold;-1;-8;NNE;10;47%;19%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;12;-2;High clouds;14;0;NE;16;49%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, mainly late;20;13;Afternoon showers;19;12;ESE;13;71%;100%;13

Rabat, Morocco;A shower;18;11;A morning shower;17;12;SW;16;70%;80%;5

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;E;11;59%;41%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;9;4;An afternoon shower;6;4;S;17;69%;73%;1

Riga, Latvia;Not as cold;4;-4;A couple of squalls;6;-3;SW;17;54%;84%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;Sunny and very warm;34;26;N;8;64%;10%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;SSE;13;16%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Heavy thunderstorms;14;8;A shower or t-storm;13;6;NW;14;75%;70%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;0;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-4;WSW;16;66%;89%;1

San Francisco, United States;Cool with some sun;13;7;Partly sunny;17;10;ESE;10;67%;26%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;Partly sunny;29;16;E;12;59%;27%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower or two;29;23;SE;10;68%;74%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with some sun;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;W;8;78%;7%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;More sun than clouds;26;10;Partly sunny;25;9;ENE;9;30%;6%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;26;10;Sunny and nice;26;11;SW;8;40%;3%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;21;A shower in spots;28;21;N;6;75%;68%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;13;8;Periods of rain;14;4;NNW;14;83%;70%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with a shower;12;4;Partly sunny;13;3;NNE;8;65%;29%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;12;6;Cloudy;12;2;ENE;13;61%;25%;3

Shanghai, China;Showers around;15;8;Rain and drizzle;11;7;WNW;20;90%;88%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;34;26;Partly sunny, warm;34;26;ENE;17;65%;25%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler with rain;16;5;A little rain;12;4;ESE;20;80%;89%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower in spots;29;23;ENE;10;62%;41%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny, but chilly;3;-4;Rain and snow shower;3;-5;NNW;14;64%;61%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;36;21;Sunny and not as hot;30;20;ESE;14;57%;0%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid and warmer;29;18;Partly sunny, warm;29;20;ENE;9;62%;70%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;1;-2;A couple of squalls;2;-5;W;18;71%;62%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Inc. clouds;21;11;Some sun, pleasant;21;11;NNE;9;53%;17%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warmer;18;7;Warm with some sun;19;8;N;7;51%;13%;4

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;17;8;Mostly sunny, nice;21;11;E;14;13%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warmer;31;18;Sunny and very warm;31;17;SSE;8;37%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Cooler;18;11;Showers and t-storms;14;9;SE;9;73%;88%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;15;10;A shower in the p.m.;17;7;N;14;54%;89%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cool with sunshine;5;-6;Sunny, but colder;0;-6;N;13;44%;0%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;25;16;A few showers;19;12;SW;20;58%;60%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;21;9;A shower in places;17;9;SSW;24;56%;55%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, mild;8;-6;Sunny intervals;8;-5;SE;13;41%;32%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;10;3;A morning shower;10;3;NE;5;67%;55%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and cold;1;-6;Cloudy and cold;0;-4;NNW;10;47%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;Sunlit, summerlike;36;21;SE;9;48%;17%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Not as cold;0;-9;Mostly sunny;4;-6;WSW;15;27%;55%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, cold;0;-9;Rather cloudy, cold;1;-8;ESE;14;36%;24%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;17;14;Mainly cloudy;22;15;NNE;18;64%;2%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;36;21;Sunny and very warm;36;22;SW;8;54%;2%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;16;5;Some sun, pleasant;18;5;E;4;42%;7%;4

