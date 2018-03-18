Bodies of 2 French skiers found after Swiss Alps avalanche

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss authorities say they've recovered the bodies of two French skiers killed in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps but two other skiers remain missing.

Police from the Valais canton, or state, said the bodies of the two skiers, aged 20 and 25, were found buried under six meters (20 feet) of snow in in the Vallon d'Arbi area of southwestern Switzerland near the borders with France and Italy.

A 32-year-old French citizen and a 57-year-old Swiss skier were still missing on Sunday.

The avalanche hit a group of skiers on Friday. Two were able to free themselves quickly but the four others were buried by the snow.

Bad weather has complicated the search efforts.