LE MERIDIEN TAIPEI GOES DARK TO THIS EARTH HOUR, SHINE A LIGHT ON CLIMATE ACTION  

Le Méridien Taipei goes dark to shine the light on climate change with Earth Hour 2018. The hotel will join millions around the world in turning off lights for one hour on March 24 at 20:30 local time to illuminate a powerful message about environmental awareness and action.

The theme of the 2018 Earth Hour celebration focuses on climate change following a successful United Nation's COP21 conference in Paris. The annual global environmental awareness event was created and instituted by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in 2007 to emphasize the threat of global warming and the need to reduce carbon emissions.

Le Méridien Taipei is participating by turning off partial lighting in the hotel public areas to support “Earth Hour”. Guests are also encouraged to join in this event by turning off some in-room lighting as well as electronics devices during this period to support the activity.

“It’s a privilege for us to support such a powerful movement with such a simple gesture,” said Paul Fu, General Manager of Le Méridien Taipei. “Earth Hour reflects a philosophy we try to practice year-round. We all must do our part, and together we can make a big difference. Climate change affects everyone and it also has an impact on the continued success of our business.”

In addition to conserving energy, many properties hosted events and activities that engaged associates and guests. Some projects and programming included themed menus designed to highlight local and organic foods and Earth Hour inspired cocktails; special performances, tailored concerts, and displays of traditional entertainment; and distinctive campaigns devised to support individual community initiatives and conservation efforts.