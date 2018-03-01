'2018 International Tea Culture Exchange Exhibition' kicks off in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A very special exhibition on tea and tea culture is taking place in Chiayi, Taiwan this week at the Garlic Sugar Warehouse (蒜頭糖廠西側倉庫).

The 2018 International Tea Culture Exchange Exhibition (2018世界搏茶會) began on Saturday, March 17 and run through the week until Monday, March 26. The yearly event is an exceptional opportunity for tea lovers and tea specialists to come together to celebrate the “elegant world” of tea culture.



In addition to over 48 exhibitors offering guests an amazing variety of teas to sample and purchase, the exhibition also includes a tea inspired art gallery, with exquisitely crafted tea utensils.



A museum portion also offers a bit of education on the history of tea culture and the tea industry in Taiwan and Asia. Then there are also guest speakers as well as music and dance performances, making the tea exhibition a truly remarkable display of culture.



Despite the exciting array of various events, displays and vendors at the exhibition, the international tea exhibition is an excellent place to relax and unwind, with ample opportunities to sit, and chat or simply contemplate, while sampling some exquisite teas from Taiwan and abroad.



This is the third year that Chiayi has hosted the tea exhibition, and after a glance at the official website, this year’s event looks like it is shaping up to be a genuine paradise for tea lovers.



According to Taiwan Hot, there are six large areas to explore at the exhibition, with areas for: Tea Art, Tea Ceremony, Tea Crafts, Tea Industry, Tea Culture, and an area for special performances and visiting speakers.



There are exhibitors and special guests from Japan, South Korea, China, Tibet and Central Asia. Together the 48 exhibitors coming to Chiayi for this very special event represent some of the most prolific and influential names in the global tea trade.



With the variety of teas and other activities at the exhibition, both educational and entertaining, tea lovers are certain have an amazing experience at the event. Visitors that are simply curious may become tea lovers themselves by the time they leave.



Visit the official web page for the 2018 International Tea Exhibition for more information.

