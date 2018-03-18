At least 4 dead in Philippine hotel fire, hundreds evacuated

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine official says at least four employees have been killed and two others are trapped in a fire that hit a Manila hotel, where more than 300 guests were evacuated, some by helicopter.

Johnny Yu, who heads Manila's disaster-response office, tells reporters that at least six other people at the Manila Pavilion Hotel and Casino on Sunday were overwhelmed mostly by heavy smoke and brought to a hospital.

Yu says reports indicate at least 19 people are unaccounted for but adds that only two people, who work as security camera operators, are confirmed to have been trapped in the hotel and rescuers are trying to reach them.