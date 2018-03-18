|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|71
|48
|19
|4
|100
|257
|201
|25-8-2
|23-11-2
|15-7-2
|Boston
|70
|45
|17
|8
|98
|235
|179
|25-7-4
|20-10-4
|15-5-2
|Toronto
|72
|43
|22
|7
|93
|243
|204
|25-8-2
|18-14-5
|13-6-3
|Washington
|71
|41
|23
|7
|89
|222
|208
|25-9-2
|16-14-5
|13-6-3
|Pittsburgh
|72
|41
|26
|5
|87
|237
|218
|26-8-1
|15-18-4
|15-6-1
|Columbus
|72
|39
|28
|5
|83
|200
|199
|24-11-2
|15-17-3
|13-10-3
|Philadelphia
|72
|36
|25
|11
|83
|212
|212
|17-13-6
|19-12-5
|10-7-5
|New Jersey
|71
|37
|26
|8
|82
|215
|211
|18-14-3
|19-12-5
|12-9-1
|Florida
|69
|35
|27
|7
|77
|210
|216
|22-11-3
|13-16-4
|12-6-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|72
|32
|32
|8
|72
|208
|231
|20-13-4
|12-19-4
|9-8-3
|Carolina
|71
|30
|30
|11
|71
|190
|222
|16-14-6
|14-16-5
|8-10-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|71
|30
|31
|10
|70
|228
|258
|16-13-4
|14-18-6
|10-11-2
|Montreal
|72
|26
|34
|12
|64
|182
|230
|17-11-8
|9-23-4
|10-8-5
|Detroit
|71
|26
|34
|11
|63
|183
|219
|13-14-8
|13-20-3
|6-13-4
|Ottawa
|71
|26
|34
|11
|63
|197
|244
|15-14-6
|11-20-5
|8-11-4
|Buffalo
|71
|23
|36
|12
|58
|172
|232
|11-20-5
|12-16-7
|10-8-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|71
|47
|14
|10
|104
|232
|178
|25-7-4
|22-7-6
|17-4-2
|Vegas
|71
|45
|21
|5
|95
|240
|199
|24-9-2
|21-12-3
|16-3-2
|Winnipeg
|71
|42
|19
|10
|94
|236
|187
|25-7-2
|17-12-8
|12-8-2
|Minnesota
|72
|41
|24
|7
|89
|224
|206
|24-6-6
|17-18-1
|11-11-0
|San Jose
|72
|40
|23
|9
|89
|219
|199
|21-11-3
|19-12-6
|19-4-3
|Colorado
|71
|38
|25
|8
|84
|226
|208
|24-9-2
|14-16-6
|10-10-3
|Los Angeles
|72
|39
|27
|6
|84
|207
|181
|19-14-3
|20-13-3
|11-10-4
|Dallas
|72
|38
|26
|8
|84
|207
|193
|24-10-3
|14-16-5
|11-12-0
|Anaheim
|72
|36
|24
|12
|84
|202
|195
|21-10-5
|15-14-7
|11-6-7
|St. Louis
|71
|38
|28
|5
|81
|196
|189
|21-15-0
|17-13-5
|9-10-3
|Calgary
|72
|35
|27
|10
|80
|202
|213
|15-17-4
|20-10-6
|10-8-3
|Chicago
|72
|30
|34
|8
|68
|204
|218
|17-15-3
|13-19-5
|7-10-2
|Edmonton
|71
|31
|35
|5
|67
|200
|228
|16-17-3
|15-18-2
|13-9-1
|Vancouver
|72
|25
|38
|9
|59
|186
|236
|12-18-6
|13-20-3
|6-16-1
|Arizona
|71
|23
|37
|11
|57
|170
|228
|14-20-4
|9-17-7
|7-10-6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
Ottawa 3, Dallas 2, OT
Nashville 4, Colorado 2
San Jose 7, Calgary 4
Anaheim 4, Detroit 2
Minnesota 4, Vegas 2
|Saturday's Games
Buffalo 5, Chicago 3
Edmonton 4, Florida 2
New Jersey 3, Los Angeles 0
Toronto 4, Montreal 0
Philadelphia 4, Carolina 2
Columbus 2, Ottawa 1
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 0
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Minnesota 3, Arizona 1
San Jose 5, Vancouver 3
|Sunday's Games
Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.