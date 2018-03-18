Cook, Green lead depleted Warriors past Suns 124-109

PHOENIX (AP) — Quinn Cook scored 16 of his career-high 28 points in a dominant third quarter for Golden State, Draymond Green narrowly missed a triple-double and the severely depleted Warriors handed the Phoenix Suns their eighth straight loss and 23rd in 25 games, 124-109 on Saturday night.

Nick Young added 20 for the Warriors, who beat Phoenix for the 13th consecutive time despite playing without Stephen Curry (ankle), Kevin Durant (ribs) and Klay Thompson (fractured thumb) — a trio that averages a combined 73 points per game. The Suns didn't have leading scorer Devin Booker due to a right hand sprain.

Green had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Golden State, which had lost three of its last four after the injuries began to hit.

Josh Jackson scored a career-high 36 points for Phoenix. Troy Daniels added 18.

Phoenix led by 15 in the first quarter but was outscored 72-49 in the second half.

The Suns scored 12 straight after falling behind 6-0 and used an 11-0 run to go up 31-26 on Marquese Chriss' dunk of a missed Suns free throw.

The Suns outscored the Warriors 30-9 over an eight-minute stretch in the first half to take their biggest lead at 50-35 on Daniels' cutting layup with 6:52 left. Phoenix led 60-52 at the break.

The Warriors outscored Phoenix 29-7 over one stretch in the third quarter to lead 86-74 on Cook's consecutive 3s with 3:34 left. A 7-0 Suns' spurt cut it 88-83, and Golden State led 94-85 entering the fourth.

Phoenix never got any closer.

Cook, coming off a career-best 25 points in Friday night's home loss to Sacramento, made all six of his shots in the third quarter, three of them 3s. He finished 10-of-16 shooting, 5 of 6 from deep.

TIP INS

Warriors: Kevon Looney scored a career-best 13 points. ... This season, Warriors are 13-7 without Curry, 8-2 without Durant and 2-1 without Thompson. They are 2-4 without Curry and Thompson... Golden State's last loss to Phoenix was Nov. 9, 2014. ... Warriors outscored Phoenix 42-24 in third quarter. ... Golden State is 9-3 since the All-Star break.

Suns: Phoenix's loss, along with Memphis' win, gives the Suns the worst record in the NBA at 19-52. ... Booker warmed up before the game and decided he couldn't go. He missed his 17th game this season. ... Jackson's previous career best was 29.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At San Antonio Monday night.

Suns: Host Pistons on Tuesday night.

___

