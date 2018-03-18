Portland wins 12th straight with 100-87 victory over Detroit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 100-87 on Saturday night for their 12th straight victory.

CJ McCollum added 16 points for the Blazers, who have the longest current winning streak in the league. It's the longest streak for the franchise since it also won 12 in a row in 2002.

Portland (43-26) also earned its season-best ninth straight home win — a timely streak as it tries to hold on to third place in the Western Conference standings.

While the Blazers are soaring, the Pistons are struggling.

Andre Drummond had 18 points and 22 rebounds in Detroit's 12th consecutive road loss. Blake Griffin had 15 points.

The Pistons (30-39) have dropped eight of 10 overall, and currently sit in ninth place in the East.

The Pistons trailed by as many as 19 points in the third quarter, but they closed to 84-74 on Stanley Johnson's dunk with 8:18 left. Evan Turner responded with a jumper for the Blazers.

After Luke Kennard was whistled for a technical foul, Lillard made a foul shot and McCollum converted a layup to make it 89-74 with 6:19 remaining.

Kennard was a game-time decision with a tight hamstring, but he finished with 12 points.

Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic got two quick fouls within the first four minutes of the game, so he was replaced by Meyers Leonard. Portland went up 20-9 early.

The Blazers led 60-45 at the break. Lillard led all scorers with 12 points.

After extending the lead in the third quarter, Lillard went to the bench to start the fourth and it looked as if he might be done for the night. But he returned when Detroit got within 10 points.

TIP-INS

Pistons: It was the third of a six-game road trip. ... Forward/Center Eric Moreland played at Oregon State. ... Reggie Jackson, who has missed 35 games with a right ankle sprain, participated in a 3-on-3 optional practice earlier this week.

Trail Blazers: Terry Stotts tied Nate McMillan for third-most victories as a Blazers coach. Stotts is 266-213. ... The Blazers had lost five straight to the Pistons. ... All five of Portland's starters scored in double figures.

UP NEXT

The Pistons visit the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

The Trail Blazers visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.