Hualien’s Dragon Boat Race draws 800 athletes to Taiwan

Japanese dragon boat team makes generous donation to Hualien earthquake relief effort

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/18 12:28

The second annual 2018 Hualien Pacific International Dragon Boat Race is a grand success. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 800 athletes competed in the 2018 Hualien Pacific International Dragon Boat Race over the weekend.

Teams from 20 countries traveled to Taiwan to compete in Hualien’s second annual March dragon boat race.

A Japanese team donated US$2,200 to Hualien earthquake damage relief efforts on behalf of the Japan Dragon Boat Association, reported CNA.

A celebratory ceremony for the athletes will be held this afternoon and attended by Hualien County officials, including the Hualien County Magistrate, Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁).


2018 Hualien Pacific International Dragon Boat Race (CNA image) 

The Japanese team who made the donation wore T-shirts at the race’s opening ceremony that said “Good luck Hualien” (花蓮加油).  

The Magistrate gave a warm welcome to all athletes at the opening ceremony and invited them enjoy Hualien’s night markets and to journey deeper into the city, according to CNA.

Competing teams came from around the world, including Argentina, Germany, Ukraine, South Korea, and Hong Kong, are evidence of Taiwan's growing popularity in terms of sporting events for the international audience, according to event organizers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
