Woman murders sister-in-law, dumps concrete over the body in New Taipei apt.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A New Taipei City woman, surnamed Zhang (張), was arrested Saturday, March 17 for the murder of her sister-in-law earlier this month.

Zhang confessed to striking her husband’s younger sister, surnamed Ye (葉), on the forehead with a dumbbell, drowning her in the bathtub, and then burying the body in the apartment under a mound of cement, on March 13, according to CNA.

The 38-year-old was transferred to the New Taipei City district prosecutor’s office last night. Zhang did not answer any of the reporter’s questions like, “Did you think that your sister-in-law needed to die?” or “Did you regret your actions afterwards?”.



Zhang struck Ye with these dumbbells (CNA image)

Police used power tools for two hours to excavate the body. Remains were sent to forensic officers to confirm the causes of death.

Upon Zhang’s confession police gathered related security footage of Zhang buying 30 bags of cement over three days then returning to the apartment building where the body was found.

Four days after the murder Ye’s employers phoned her house inquiring about her whereabouts. Ye’s brother was also alarmed and went to the police. After receiving no clues, the police told Ye’s brother to go home until further notice.

Once home however Ye’s brother discovered the fresh mound of concrete in his sister's bedroom and alerted the police. When they arrived and inquired about the concrete, Zhang calmly replied that she did not know what it was, according to CNA.

When brought back to the police station Zhang immediately confessed to the crime, stating, “I killed her, I buried the body.”