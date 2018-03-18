  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/18 10:49
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 71 48 19 4 100 257 201
Boston 70 45 17 8 98 235 179
Toronto 72 43 22 7 93 243 204
Florida 69 35 27 7 77 210 216
Montreal 72 26 34 12 64 182 230
Ottawa 71 26 34 11 63 197 244
Detroit 71 26 34 11 63 183 219
Buffalo 71 23 36 12 58 172 232
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 71 41 23 7 89 222 208
Pittsburgh 72 41 26 5 87 237 218
Columbus 72 39 28 5 83 200 199
Philadelphia 72 36 25 11 83 212 212
New Jersey 71 37 26 8 82 215 211
N.Y. Rangers 72 32 32 8 72 208 231
Carolina 71 30 30 11 71 190 222
N.Y. Islanders 71 30 31 10 70 228 258
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 71 47 14 10 104 232 178
Winnipeg 71 42 19 10 94 236 187
Minnesota 71 40 24 7 87 221 205
Colorado 71 38 25 8 84 226 208
Dallas 72 38 26 8 84 207 193
St. Louis 71 38 28 5 81 196 189
Chicago 72 30 34 8 68 204 218
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 45 21 5 95 240 199
San Jose 71 39 23 9 87 214 196
Los Angeles 72 39 27 6 84 207 181
Anaheim 72 36 24 12 84 202 195
Calgary 72 35 27 10 80 202 213
Edmonton 71 31 35 5 67 200 228
Vancouver 71 25 37 9 59 183 231
Arizona 70 23 36 11 57 169 225

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Ottawa 3, Dallas 2, OT

Nashville 4, Colorado 2

San Jose 7, Calgary 4

Anaheim 4, Detroit 2

Minnesota 4, Vegas 2

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 5, Chicago 3

Edmonton 4, Florida 2

New Jersey 3, Los Angeles 0

Toronto 4, Montreal 0

Philadelphia 4, Carolina 2

Columbus 2, Ottawa 1

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 0

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.