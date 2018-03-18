Filppula scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Flyers beat Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Valterri Filppula scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:49 left, and the Philadelphia Flyers scored four times in the third period to beat the scuffling Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Saturday night.

Travis Konecny and Jakub Voracek also scored as the Flyers scored three times in a 5:52 span to rally for the win. Michael Raffl added an empty-netter and Alex Lyon stopped 23 shots.

Filppula's breakaway goal snapped a 2-2 tie and secured a needed victory for the Flyers, who entered on a 1-6-1 skid. Philadelphia moved back into third place in the Metropolitan Division, tied with Columbus but holding the tiebreaker.

Jaccob Slavin and Jordan Staal scored and Cam Ward made 23 saves for the Hurricanes, who have lost five of six.

Devils 3, Kings 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keith Kinkaid stopped 38 shots for his first shutout of the season to lead New Jersey past Los Angeles.

Michael Grabner, Nico Hischier and Miles Wood each scored for the Devils, who have won three straight and four of five. New Jersey remained in the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, one point behind Metropolitan Division rivals Philadelphia and Columbus, who both won later Saturday night.

Jonathan Quick made 25 saves for the Kings, who are tied with Anaheim for third in the Pacific.

Kinkaid is 3-0-0 in his career against the Kings with two shutouts. He has won four consecutive starts and is 9-2-0 in his last 11.

BLUE JACKETS 2, SENATORS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Markus Nutivaara scored a power-play goal in the second period, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots, and Columbus beat Ottawa.

Boone Jenner also scored — his third tally in three games — for the Blue Jackets, who have won a season-high seven straight and are holding on to the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 83 points, tied with Philadelphia and one point ahead of New Jersey.

Alexandre Burrows scored his fifth of the year and Mike Condon stopped 33 shots for Ottawa, which saw a three-game winning streak snapped on the second night of a back-to-back.

BRUINS 3, LIGHTNING 0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots as Boston handed Tampa Bay its first shutout of the season.

It was Rask's third shutout of the season and 41st of his career. It was also the first time the Lightning failed to score a goal since a 4-0 loss at Boston last April 4 — also against Rask.

David Pastrnak, David Backes and Riley Nash all scored for Boston, which moved within two points of the Lightning for the top spot in the Eastern Conference with one game in hand. Torey Krug assisted on all three of the Bruins' goals.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for the Lightning, whose last shutout at home came on March 16, 2017, by Toronto's Frederik Andersen. Tampa Bay has lost consecutive games for the first time since going 9-0-1 in the previous 10 games.

OILERS 4, PANTHERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists in the third period and Edmonton rallied past Florida.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Ty Rattie and Adam Larsson also scored for the Oilers, who are 4-1-1 in their past six games.

Cam Talbot made 40 saves for the Oilers.

Frank Vatrano and Vincent Trocheck scored for Florida.

Roberto Luongo made 32 saves for the Panthers, who lost for the first time this season when leading after two periods (23-1).

SABRES 5, BLACKHAWKS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nicholas Baptiste scored two goals in the third period to lead Buffalo past Chicago.

Baptiste scored the game-winner with 1:56 remaining on a deflection. Following a faceoff win in the Chicago end, Marco Scandella's shot from the point was deflected by Baptiste in the slot for the forward's second goal of the game.

Baptiste also tied the game at 3-3 on a long shot through traffic 2:17 into the third.

Ryan O'Reilly, Benoit Pouliot and Sam Reinhart also scored for the Sabres, and Chad Johnson made 34 saves.

Jonathan Toews, Jordan Oesterle and Tomas Jurco scored for the Blackhawks, and Jean-Francois Berube made 27 saves.

The Sabres got a lift from the returning Jack Eichel, who was back in the lineup after missing 15 games because of an ankle injury. Eichel had one assist and five shots in 18:14.