Taiwan CDC urges public to pay attention to hand hygiene after 1 meningococcal meningitis death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (Taiwan CDC) on Friday (March 16) urged the public to pay attention to hand hygiene and maintain proper indoor ventilation following the death of a two-year-old girl from meningococcal meningitis on Tuesday.

According to Taiwan CDC, the girl, who resided in northern Taiwan, developed symptoms, including cold and fever, on March 2 and sought medical attention at a clinic. On Tuesday, when she became restless and developed ecchymosis, she was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) for further treatment, the disease prevention agency said, adding, however, her condition worsened and she unfortunately passed away.

On Wednesday, the hospital reported the case to health authorities after suspecting meningococcal strain in the case’s specimen, and on the following day, infection with Neisseria meningitides was confirmed in the case, the agency said.

Thus far this year, a cumulative total of three meningococcal meningitis cases, including two deaths, have been confirmed, which is the highest among the same period since 2009, Taiwan CDC said. In 2016 and 2017, a cumulative total of eight and 12 meningococcal meningitis cases were confirmed, and the majority of the confirmed cases aged below 6 (36%), most of whom were infected with Neisseria meningitidis serougroup B, the agency said.

Meningococcal meningitis is an acute infectious disease caused by meningococcus. Outbreaks often occur during the rainy season in winter and spring from November to March, Taiwan CDC said. The disease is transmitted from person-to-person through droplets of respiratory or throat secretions from carriers, according to the agency.

The symptoms include fever, severe headache, nausea, vomiting, neck stiffness, hemorrhagic rash, pink spots, confusion or other mental changes, coma, and seizure, Taiwan CDC said, adding that when necessary, antibiotics are prescribed as the treatment.

To ward off meningococcal meningitis, wash hands with soap and water frequently, maintain good indoor ventilation, avoid staying in poorly ventilated rooms for long hours, and seek prompt medical attention when suspected symptoms developed, the agency aid.

Travelers planning to visit areas affected by meningococcal meningitis are advised to visit authorized hospitals to evaluate the need of meningococcal meningitis vaccination prior to their trip, Taiwan CDC said. The public is urged to seek timely medical assistance when suspected symptoms develop and inform the doctor of any recent travel history to facilitate prompt diagnosis and case reporting, the agency added. For more information, please call the toll-free Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline, 1922 (or 0800-001922).