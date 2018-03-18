Taiwanese wins gold in university shooting championship in Malaysia

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Taiwanese shooter Yu Ai-wen (余艾玟) won a gold medal for Taiwan in the women's 10-meter air pistol event of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World Shooting Sport Championship 2018 in Malaysia Friday.



Yu finished with a total of 237.6 points, beating seven other competitors in the final elimination round, including Wang Xiaoyu of China, Oh Hyunjeong of South Korea, and Carina Wimmer of Germany.



"I was rather surprised," Yu said after the tournament, saying that she started the first competition stage on a slow note.



"I tried not to think too much and just told myself to concentrate on my shots," she said.



Speaking about her victory, the gold medalist thanked her coaches and everyone who showed support throughout the contest.



The gold medal was the second win for Taiwan, after Yang Kun-pi (楊昆弼) took silver in the men's trap event a day earlier.



The competition kicked off Wednesday in Kuala Lumpur and will run through Sunday.