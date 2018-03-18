NASCAR XFINITY-Roseanne 300 Results

Saturday At Auto Club Speedway Fontana, Calif. Lap length: 2.00 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 150 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 50.

3. (11) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 48.

4. (19) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 0.

5. (5) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 39.

6. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 150, 0, 44.

7. (16) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 45.

8. (20) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 29.

9. (8) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 150, 0, 30.

10. (13) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 29.

11. (15) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 26.

12. (10) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 26.

13. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 150, 0, 24.

14. (12) Kaz Grala, Ford, 150, 0, 23.

15. (22) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 22.

16. (23) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 21.

17. (7) Ryan Reed, Ford, 150, 0, 20.

18. (18) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 20.

19. (21) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 18.

20. (17) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 17.

21. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 150, 0, 29.

22. (26) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 15.

23. (25) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 149, 0, 14.

24. (31) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 149, 0, 13.

25. (27) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 148, 0, 12.

26. (36) David Starr, Chevrolet, 148, 0, 11.

27. (34) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 148, 0, 10.

28. (14) Austin Cindric, Ford, 147, 0, 9.

29. (3) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 12.

30. (29) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 7.

31. (37) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, brakes, 132, 0, 6.

32. (38) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, engine, 122, 0, 5.

33. (40) Dylan Lupton, Ford, engine, 109, 0, 4.

34. (24) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, garage, 76, 0, 3.

35. (35) Timmy Hill, Dodge, vibration, 56, 0, 2.

36. (28) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, engine, 45, 0, 1.

37. (30) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, accident, 29, 0, 1.

38. (33) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, suspension, 22, 0, 1.

39. (32) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, brakes, 10, 0, 1.

40. (39) Mike Harmon, Dodge, engine, 6, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 127.277 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 21 minutes, 25 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.429 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 32 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 1-4; J.Logano 5-121; J.Allgaier 122-123; E.Sadler 124-127; J.Logano 128-140; R.Sieg 141; J.Logano 142-150

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 3 times for 136 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 3 laps; E.Sadler, 1 time for 3 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Sieg, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: J.Logano, 1; T.Reddick, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. E.Sadler, 199; 2. T.Reddick, 195; 3. J.Allgaier, 194; 4. C.Bell, 172; 5. D.Hemric, 169; 6. C.Custer, 144; 7. S.Gallagher, 143; 8. R.Truex, 140; 9. B.Jones, 139; 10. M.Tifft, 132.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.