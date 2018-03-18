  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/18 07:01
Atlanta (ss) 200 220 000—6 10 1
Philadelphia 200 430 10x—10 10 1

Sims, Gomez (4), Barreda (5), Jackson (1), Ravin (3), and Stewart; Eflin, Windle (6), Abad (6), Hunter (8), Garcia (9), Frazier (10), Davis (10), and Rupp. W_Abad 1-0. L_Gomez 1-1. HRs_Acuna, Ruiz; Santana, Franco.

___

Houston 000 000 006—6 8 3
Miami 020 020 020—6 7 0

Morton, Peacock (5), Hoyt (7), Ramsey (8), Guduan (8), and Gattis, Stubbs; Urena, Guerrero (4), Barraclough (5), Turner (10), Diaz (13), and Wallach, Holaday. HRs_Sierra.

___

Minnesota 001 020 020—5 10 4
Pittsburgh 102 901 00x—13 13 0

Hughes, Busenitz (4), McIver (5), Reed (6), Davis (7), and Garver, Astudillo; Kuhl, McKinney (5), Siegrist (6), Santana (9), Sendelbach (10), Jones (11), and Cervelli, Stallings. W_Kuhl 1-2. L_Hughes 1-1. HRs_Cervelli, Rodriguez, Luplow.

___

New York Mets 030 020 040—9 13 1
Washington 021 000 301—7 12 1

Griffin, Montero (2), Swarzak (5), Robles (6), Smith (8), Taylor (9), and Lobaton, Nido; Roark, Solis (4), Jackson (5), Madson (10), Romero (7), Smith (8), and Montero, Kieboom. W_Robles 1-0. L_Romero 3-1. Sv_Taylor. HRs_Flores; Eaton, Sierra, Dominguez.

___

New York Yankees 200 100 000—3 10 2
Detroit 103 021 20x—9 10 1

Tanaka, Carroll (3), German (5), Feyereisen (7), and Kratz, Diaz; Boyd, Coleman (4), Farmer (5), Voelker (7), Stumpf (9), and McCann. W_Boyd 2-0. L_Tanaka 0-2. HRs_Martin, Cabrera, Sedio.

___

Tampa Bay 000 210 000—3 10 0
Boston 000 013 00x—4 7 1

Pruitt, Kittredge (4), Stanek (6), Venters (7), Bird (8), and Sucre, Moore; Haley, Kelley (4), Poyner (4), Barnes (5), Workman (7), Walden (8), and Leon, Butler. W_Barnes 1-0. L_Stanek 0-1. Sv_Walden. HRs_Travis, Moreland.

___

Toronto (ss) 001 030 001—5 11 0
Baltimore 000 100 001—2 7 1

Biagini, Mayza (4), Axford (6), Cruz (7), Breslow (8), Alburquerque (9), and Maile, Cantwell; Wright Jr., Rodriguez (5), Mesa (6), O'Day (8), Scott (9), and Sisco, Susac. W_Mayza 1-0. L_Wright Jr. 0-3. HRs_Jones.

___

St. Louis 000 010 200—3 9 0
Atlanta (ss) 000 000 000—0 1 3

Weaver, Bowman (5), Brebbia (10), Guilmet (11), Motte (12), Mujica (13), and Pena, Baron; Newcomb, Carle (5), Moylan (7), Freeman (8), Winkler (9), and Flowers, Marlette. W_Weaver 2-0. L_Newcomb 1-2. Sv_Mujica.

___

Canada Jr. 000 002 001—3 6 2
Toronto (ss) 222 011 30x—11 14 1

Abram, Cerantola (4), Dearing (6), Halladay (8), and Faragher, Vincelli-Simard; Stroman, Dawson (3), Buffo (5), Bouchey (7), Rodriguez (8), Pascual (9), and Martin, Spiwak. W_Stroman 1-0. L_Abram 0-2. HRs_Bichette.

___

Texas (ss) 300 000 003—6 10 2
Kansas City (ss) 401 000 02x—7 11 1

Colon, Guerra (5), Kela (6), Springs (7), Ledbetter (8), and Chirinos, Casali; Skoglund, Lenik (5), Broadway (7), Maness (8), Gaviglio (9), and Perez, Morin. W_Skoglund 1-0. L_Colon 0-1. HRs_Hood; Moustakas, Duda, Soler.

___

Cleveland (ss) 000 400 100—5 6 1
Chicago Cubs (ss) 010 000 000—1 6 2

Bauer, Miller (6), Allen (7), Otero (9), and Perez, Hanigan; Butler, Minch (4), Cishek (5), Wilson (6), Farrell (7), and Davis. W_Bauer 3-1. L_Butler 0-1. HRs_Perez; Zobrist.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers 000 200 000—2 8 1
Chicago White Sox 320 000 00x—5 9 0

Ryu, Copping (4), Jansen (5), Baez (6), Chargois (7), Alexander (8), and Grandal, Farmer; Gonzalez, Volstad (6), Jones (8), Scahill (9), and Narvaez, Smith. W_Gonzalez 1-0. L_Ryu 1-1. Sv_Scahill. HRs_Utley.

___

San Francisco (ss) 000 200 200—4 10 0
Cincinnati 000 041 00x—5 10 0

Stratton, Valdez (5), Gearrin (6), Suarez (7), and Posey, Brown; Reed, Quackenbush (5), Hernandez (12), Peralta (9), Perez (10), Rainey (11), and Mesoraco, Hudson. W_Quackenbush 1-0. L_Stratton 0-1. Sv_Rainey. HRs_Posey, Slater.

___

Seattle (ss) 000 100 003—4 8 1
Oakland (ss) 000 000 010—1 2 0

___

San Diego 000 010 020—3 5 1
Arizona 010 020 000—3 8 2

___

Los Angeles Angels 000 000 000—0 3 1
Seattle (ss) 021 200 20x—7 9 0

Lamb, Middleton (4), Alvarez (5), Ramirez (7), Pena (8), and Rivera, Graterol; Gonzales, Nicasio (6), Pazos (7), Phelps (9), and Zunino, Freitas. W_Gonzales 1-1. L_Lamb 1-3. HRs_Seager, Zunino, Vogelbach.

___