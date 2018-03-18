Saturday's Major League Linescore

|Atlanta (ss)
|200
|220
|000—6
|10
|1
|Philadelphia
|200
|430
|10x—10
|10
|1
Sims, Gomez (4), Barreda (5), Jackson (1), Ravin (3), and Stewart; Eflin, Windle (6), Abad (6), Hunter (8), Garcia (9), Frazier (10), Davis (10), and Rupp. W_Abad 1-0. L_Gomez 1-1. HRs_Acuna, Ruiz; Santana, Franco.
___
|Houston
|000
|000
|006—6
|8
|3
|Miami
|020
|020
|020—6
|7
|0
Morton, Peacock (5), Hoyt (7), Ramsey (8), Guduan (8), and Gattis, Stubbs; Urena, Guerrero (4), Barraclough (5), Turner (10), Diaz (13), and Wallach, Holaday. HRs_Sierra.
___
|Minnesota
|001
|020
|020—5
|10
|4
|Pittsburgh
|102
|901
|00x—13
|13
|0
Hughes, Busenitz (4), McIver (5), Reed (6), Davis (7), and Garver, Astudillo; Kuhl, McKinney (5), Siegrist (6), Santana (9), Sendelbach (10), Jones (11), and Cervelli, Stallings. W_Kuhl 1-2. L_Hughes 1-1. HRs_Cervelli, Rodriguez, Luplow.
___
|New York Mets
|030
|020
|040—9
|13
|1
|Washington
|021
|000
|301—7
|12
|1
Griffin, Montero (2), Swarzak (5), Robles (6), Smith (8), Taylor (9), and Lobaton, Nido; Roark, Solis (4), Jackson (5), Madson (10), Romero (7), Smith (8), and Montero, Kieboom. W_Robles 1-0. L_Romero 3-1. Sv_Taylor. HRs_Flores; Eaton, Sierra, Dominguez.
___
|New York Yankees
|200
|100
|000—3
|10
|2
|Detroit
|103
|021
|20x—9
|10
|1
Tanaka, Carroll (3), German (5), Feyereisen (7), and Kratz, Diaz; Boyd, Coleman (4), Farmer (5), Voelker (7), Stumpf (9), and McCann. W_Boyd 2-0. L_Tanaka 0-2. HRs_Martin, Cabrera, Sedio.
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|210
|000—3
|10
|0
|Boston
|000
|013
|00x—4
|7
|1
Pruitt, Kittredge (4), Stanek (6), Venters (7), Bird (8), and Sucre, Moore; Haley, Kelley (4), Poyner (4), Barnes (5), Workman (7), Walden (8), and Leon, Butler. W_Barnes 1-0. L_Stanek 0-1. Sv_Walden. HRs_Travis, Moreland.
___
|Toronto (ss)
|001
|030
|001—5
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|001—2
|7
|1
Biagini, Mayza (4), Axford (6), Cruz (7), Breslow (8), Alburquerque (9), and Maile, Cantwell; Wright Jr., Rodriguez (5), Mesa (6), O'Day (8), Scott (9), and Sisco, Susac. W_Mayza 1-0. L_Wright Jr. 0-3. HRs_Jones.
___
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|200—3
|9
|0
|Atlanta (ss)
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|3
Weaver, Bowman (5), Brebbia (10), Guilmet (11), Motte (12), Mujica (13), and Pena, Baron; Newcomb, Carle (5), Moylan (7), Freeman (8), Winkler (9), and Flowers, Marlette. W_Weaver 2-0. L_Newcomb 1-2. Sv_Mujica.
___
|Canada Jr.
|000
|002
|001—3
|6
|2
|Toronto (ss)
|222
|011
|30x—11
|14
|1
Abram, Cerantola (4), Dearing (6), Halladay (8), and Faragher, Vincelli-Simard; Stroman, Dawson (3), Buffo (5), Bouchey (7), Rodriguez (8), Pascual (9), and Martin, Spiwak. W_Stroman 1-0. L_Abram 0-2. HRs_Bichette.
___
|Texas (ss)
|300
|000
|003—6
|10
|2
|Kansas City (ss)
|401
|000
|02x—7
|11
|1
Colon, Guerra (5), Kela (6), Springs (7), Ledbetter (8), and Chirinos, Casali; Skoglund, Lenik (5), Broadway (7), Maness (8), Gaviglio (9), and Perez, Morin. W_Skoglund 1-0. L_Colon 0-1. HRs_Hood; Moustakas, Duda, Soler.
___
|Cleveland (ss)
|000
|400
|100—5
|6
|1
|Chicago Cubs (ss)
|010
|000
|000—1
|6
|2
Bauer, Miller (6), Allen (7), Otero (9), and Perez, Hanigan; Butler, Minch (4), Cishek (5), Wilson (6), Farrell (7), and Davis. W_Bauer 3-1. L_Butler 0-1. HRs_Perez; Zobrist.
___
|San Francisco (ss)
|000
|200
|200—4
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|041
|00x—5
|10
|0
Stratton, Valdez (5), Gearrin (6), Suarez (7), and Posey, Brown; Reed, Quackenbush (5), Hernandez (12), Peralta (9), Perez (10), Rainey (11), and Mesoraco, Hudson. W_Quackenbush 1-0. L_Stratton 0-1. Sv_Rainey. HRs_Posey, Slater.
___
|Seattle (ss)
|000
|100
|003—4
|8
|1
|Oakland (ss)
|000
|000
|010—1
|2
|0
Lawrence, Armstrong (5), Misiewicz (7), Warren (9), and Gosewisch, Marjama; Manaea, Petit (5), Hatcher (7), Pagan (8), Buchter (9), and Lucroy, Phegley. W_Misiewicz 1-0. L_Buchter 0-1. Sv_Warren.
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
|Seattle (ss)
|021
|200
|20x—7
|9
|0
Lamb, Middleton (4), Alvarez (5), Ramirez (7), Pena (8), and Rivera, Graterol; Gonzales, Nicasio (6), Pazos (7), Phelps (9), and Zunino, Freitas. W_Gonzales 1-1. L_Lamb 1-3. HRs_Seager, Zunino, Vogelbach.
___