Kinkaid stops 38 shots as Devils beat Kings 3-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keith Kincaid stopped 38 saves for his first shutout of the season, helping the New Jersey Devils improve their playoff positioning with a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Michael Grabner, Nico Hischier and Miles Wood each scored for the Devils, who moved into third place in the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey leads Philadelphia and Columbus by one point with both the Flyers and Blue Jackets playing later.

The Devils have won three in a row and four of five.

Jonathan Quick made 25 saves for the Kings, who are tied with Anaheim for third in the Pacific.

Grabner's short-handed goal at 8:29 of the first period gave the Devils a 1-0 lead, as he intercepted Drew Doughty's pass at the blue line to spring his breakaway. Acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Feb. 22, Grabner got his second goal for the Devils by scoring for the second straight game.

New Jersey's 10 short-handed goals are tied with Florida and Nashville for most in the NHL.

It was the first short-handed goal allowed at home by the Kings this season, which leaves Carolina as the only team in the NHL that has not conceded a short-handed goal at home.

The Devils went up 2-0 on Hischier's third goal in the last four games. The rookie center, who has five points in that span, scored on a wrist shot from the high slot. Damon Severon had an assist for the third consecutive game, and Brian Gibbons got his third assist in two games.

Kinkaid made 19 saves in the first, stopping nine shots during the Kings' four power-plays, including 58 seconds of 5-on-3 play.

Kincaid is 3-0-0 in his career against the Kings with two shutouts.

Wood made it 3-0 at 6:06 in the third. Brian Boyle had the assist to extend his point streak to three games.

NOTES: Devils F Patrick Maroon did not play because of a lower-body injury. ... New Jersey is 27-0-2 when leading after the second period. ... Los Angeles went 0 for 6 with the man advantage, matching its most chances in a game without a power-play goal this season.

UP NEXT

Devils: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

Kings: Open a four-game road trip at the Minnesota Wild on Monday night.

