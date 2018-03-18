All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 70 48 18 4 100 257 198 25-7-2 23-11-2 15-6-2 Boston 69 44 17 8 96 232 179 25-7-4 19-10-4 14-5-2 Toronto 71 42 22 7 91 239 204 24-8-2 18-14-5 12-6-3 Washington 71 41 23 7 89 222 208 25-9-2 16-14-5 13-6-3 Pittsburgh 72 41 26 5 87 237 218 26-8-1 15-18-4 15-6-1 New Jersey 71 37 26 8 82 215 211 18-14-3 19-12-5 12-9-1 Columbus 71 38 28 5 81 198 198 23-11-2 15-17-3 13-10-3 Philadelphia 71 35 25 11 81 208 210 17-13-6 18-12-5 9-7-5 Florida 69 35 27 7 77 210 216 22-11-3 13-16-4 12-6-2 Carolina 70 30 29 11 71 188 218 16-13-6 14-16-5 8-9-5 N.Y. Rangers 71 32 32 7 71 205 227 20-13-4 12-19-3 9-8-3 N.Y. Islanders 71 30 31 10 70 228 258 16-13-4 14-18-6 10-11-2 Montreal 71 26 33 12 64 182 226 17-11-8 9-22-4 10-7-5 Ottawa 70 26 33 11 63 196 242 15-14-6 11-19-5 8-11-4 Detroit 71 26 34 11 63 183 219 13-14-8 13-20-3 6-13-4 Buffalo 71 23 36 12 58 172 232 11-20-5 12-16-7 10-8-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 71 47 14 10 104 232 178 25-7-4 22-7-6 17-4-2 Vegas 71 45 21 5 95 240 199 24-9-2 21-12-3 16-3-2 Winnipeg 71 42 19 10 94 236 187 25-7-2 17-12-8 12-8-2 Minnesota 71 40 24 7 87 221 205 24-6-6 16-18-1 11-11-0 San Jose 71 39 23 9 87 214 196 21-11-3 18-12-6 18-4-3 Colorado 71 38 25 8 84 226 208 24-9-2 14-16-6 10-10-3 Los Angeles 72 39 27 6 84 207 181 19-14-3 20-13-3 11-10-4 Dallas 72 38 26 8 84 207 193 24-10-3 14-16-5 11-12-0 Anaheim 72 36 24 12 84 202 195 21-10-5 15-14-7 11-6-7 Calgary 72 35 27 10 80 202 213 15-17-4 20-10-6 10-8-3 St. Louis 70 37 28 5 79 192 186 20-15-0 17-13-5 9-10-3 Chicago 72 30 34 8 68 204 218 17-15-3 13-19-5 7-10-2 Edmonton 71 31 35 5 67 200 228 16-17-3 15-18-2 13-9-1 Vancouver 71 25 37 9 59 183 231 12-17-6 13-20-3 6-15-1 Arizona 70 23 36 11 57 169 225 14-19-4 9-17-7 7-10-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Ottawa 3, Dallas 2, OT

Nashville 4, Colorado 2

San Jose 7, Calgary 4

Anaheim 4, Detroit 2

Minnesota 4, Vegas 2

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 5, Chicago 3

Edmonton 4, Florida 2

New Jersey 3, Los Angeles 0

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.