BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2018/03/18 04:15
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Bournemouth 2, West Brom 1

Bournemouth: Jordon Ibe (77), Junior Stanislas (89).

West Brom: Jay Rodriguez (49).

Halftime: 0-0.

Stoke 1, Everton 2

Stoke: Eric Maxim Choupo Moting (77).

Everton: Cenk Tosun (69, 84).

Halftime: 0-0.

Huddersfield 0, Crystal Palace 2

Crystal Palace: James Tomkins (23), Luka Milivojevic (68, pen.).

Halftime: 0-1.

Liverpool 5, Watford 0

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (4, 43, 77, 85), Roberto Firmino (49).

Halftime: 2-0.

England Championship
Fulham 2, QPR 2

Fulham: Tom Cairney (32), Lucas Piazon (45).

QPR: Massimo Luongo (45), Pawel Wszolek (81).

Halftime: 2-1.

Barnsley 0, Millwall 2

Millwall: Lee Gregory (24), Ben Marshall (63).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bristol City 1, Ipswich 0

Bristol City: Milan Djuric (64).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wolverhampton 3, Burton Albion 1

Wolverhampton: Helder Costa (15), Benik Afobe (41, 56).

Burton Albion: Lloyd Dyer (44).

Halftime: 2-1.

Birmingham 3, Hull 0

Birmingham: Jota (12, 59), Che Adams (48).

Halftime: 1-0.

Norwich 3, Reading 2

Norwich: Mario Vrancic (14), Grant Hanley (26), James Maddison (37, pen.).

Reading: Liam Kelly (32), Sam Smith (51).

Halftime: 3-1.

Sheffield United 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Brentford 1, Middlesbrough 1

Brentford: Lewis McLeod (34).

Middlesbrough: Adama Traore (22).

Halftime: 1-1.

Leeds 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Leeds: Jay-Roy Jornell Grot (86).

Sheffield Wednesday: Atdhe Nuhiu (71, 90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sunderland 0, Preston 2

Preston: Sean Maguire (50), Callum Robinson (63).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bolton 1, Aston Villa 0

Bolton: Adam Le Fondre (20).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League One
Oldham 0, Portsmouth 2

Portsmouth: Brett Pitman (29, 42).

Halftime: 0-2.

Plymouth 3, Bristol Rovers 2

Plymouth: Jamie Ness (34, 48), Graham Carey (85, pen.).

Bristol Rovers: Chris Lines (12), Ellis Harrison (36).

Halftime: 1-2.

Charlton 0, Fleetwood Town 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Northampton 0, Rotherham 3

Rotherham: Michael Smith (17), David Ball (62), Richie Towell (81).

Halftime: 0-1.

Scunthorpe 1, Shrewsbury 2

Scunthorpe: Josh Morris (8).

Shrewsbury: Jon Nolan (51), Stefan Payne (59, pen.).

Halftime: 1-0.

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bury 1

Milton Keynes Dons: Chuks Aneke (11, pen., 57, pen.).

Bury: George Miller (76).

Halftime: 1-0.

Oxford United 2, Peterborough 1

Oxford United: Robert Dickie (6), James Henry (61).

Peterborough: Jack Marriott (62).

Halftime: 1-0.

Blackpool 1, Southend 1

Blackpool: Clark Robertson (45).

Southend: Marc-Antoine Fortune (11).

Halftime: 1-1.

Rochdale 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Rochdale: Andy Cannon (25).

AFC Wimbledon: Adedeji Oshilaja (7).

Halftime: 1-1.

England League Two
Lincoln City 3, Grimsby Town 1

Lincoln City: Lee Frecklington (31), Matt Green (34), Scott Wharton (39).

Grimsby Town: Ben Davies (45, pen.).

Halftime: 3-1.

Notts County 1, Mansfield Town 1

Notts County: Terry Hawkridge (35).

Mansfield Town: Kane Hemmings (90, pen.).

Halftime: 1-0.

Crewe 1, Coventry 2

Crewe: Jordan Bowery (33).

Coventry: George Ray (5, og.), Tom Bayliss (43).

Halftime: 1-2.

Cheltenham 1, Chesterfield 1

Cheltenham: Brian Graham (79).

Chesterfield: Kristian Dennis (74).

Halftime: 0-0.

Accrington Stanley 3, Forest Green Rovers 1

Accrington Stanley: Callum Johnson (3), Jordan Clark (81), Kayden Jackson (90).

Forest Green Rovers: Reuben Reid (64).

Halftime: 1-0.

Carlisle 2, Crawley Town 2

Carlisle: Richie Bennett (38), Hallam Hope (47).

Crawley Town: Karlan Ahearne-Grant (56, 81).

Halftime: 1-0.

Barnet 0, Wycombe 2

Wycombe: Joe Jacobson (52, pen.), Luke O'Nien (72).

Halftime: 0-0.

Port Vale 2, Stevenage 2

Port Vale: Donovan Wilson (65), Luke Hanannt (77).

Stevenage: Luke Amos (10), Ben Kennedy (48).

Halftime: 0-1.

Colchester 0, Yeovil 1

Yeovil: Alex Fisher (21).

Halftime: 0-1.

Morecambe 2, Exeter 1

Morecambe: Samuel Lavelle (43), Michael Rose (78).

Exeter: Pierce Sweeney (37).

Halftime: 1-1.

Newport County 1, Luton Town 1

Newport County: Josh Sheehan (2).

Luton Town: Dan Potts (23).

Halftime: 1-1.

Cambridge United 1, Swindon 3

Cambridge United: Uche Ikpeazu (73).

Swindon: Luke Norris (16), Marc Richards (62, 84, pen.).

Halftime: 0-1.