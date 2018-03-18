BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Bournemouth 2, West Brom 1
Bournemouth: Jordon Ibe (77), Junior Stanislas (89).
West Brom: Jay Rodriguez (49).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Stoke 1, Everton 2
Stoke: Eric Maxim Choupo Moting (77).
Everton: Cenk Tosun (69, 84).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Huddersfield 0, Crystal Palace 2
Crystal Palace: James Tomkins (23), Luka Milivojevic (68, pen.).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Liverpool 5, Watford 0
Liverpool: Mohamed Salah (4, 43, 77, 85), Roberto Firmino (49).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Fulham 2, QPR 2
Fulham: Tom Cairney (32), Lucas Piazon (45).
QPR: Massimo Luongo (45), Pawel Wszolek (81).
Halftime: 2-1.
|Barnsley 0, Millwall 2
Millwall: Lee Gregory (24), Ben Marshall (63).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Bristol City 1, Ipswich 0
Bristol City: Milan Djuric (64).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Wolverhampton 3, Burton Albion 1
Wolverhampton: Helder Costa (15), Benik Afobe (41, 56).
Burton Albion: Lloyd Dyer (44).
Halftime: 2-1.
|Birmingham 3, Hull 0
Birmingham: Jota (12, 59), Che Adams (48).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Norwich 3, Reading 2
Norwich: Mario Vrancic (14), Grant Hanley (26), James Maddison (37, pen.).
Reading: Liam Kelly (32), Sam Smith (51).
Halftime: 3-1.
|Sheffield United 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Brentford 1, Middlesbrough 1
Brentford: Lewis McLeod (34).
Middlesbrough: Adama Traore (22).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Leeds 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Leeds: Jay-Roy Jornell Grot (86).
Sheffield Wednesday: Atdhe Nuhiu (71, 90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Sunderland 0, Preston 2
Preston: Sean Maguire (50), Callum Robinson (63).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Bolton 1, Aston Villa 0
Bolton: Adam Le Fondre (20).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Oldham 0, Portsmouth 2
Portsmouth: Brett Pitman (29, 42).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Plymouth 3, Bristol Rovers 2
Plymouth: Jamie Ness (34, 48), Graham Carey (85, pen.).
Bristol Rovers: Chris Lines (12), Ellis Harrison (36).
Halftime: 1-2.
|Charlton 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Northampton 0, Rotherham 3
Rotherham: Michael Smith (17), David Ball (62), Richie Towell (81).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Scunthorpe 1, Shrewsbury 2
Scunthorpe: Josh Morris (8).
Shrewsbury: Jon Nolan (51), Stefan Payne (59, pen.).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bury 1
Milton Keynes Dons: Chuks Aneke (11, pen., 57, pen.).
Bury: George Miller (76).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Oxford United 2, Peterborough 1
Oxford United: Robert Dickie (6), James Henry (61).
Peterborough: Jack Marriott (62).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Blackpool 1, Southend 1
Blackpool: Clark Robertson (45).
Southend: Marc-Antoine Fortune (11).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Rochdale 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Rochdale: Andy Cannon (25).
AFC Wimbledon: Adedeji Oshilaja (7).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Lincoln City 3, Grimsby Town 1
Lincoln City: Lee Frecklington (31), Matt Green (34), Scott Wharton (39).
Grimsby Town: Ben Davies (45, pen.).
Halftime: 3-1.
|Notts County 1, Mansfield Town 1
Notts County: Terry Hawkridge (35).
Mansfield Town: Kane Hemmings (90, pen.).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Crewe 1, Coventry 2
Crewe: Jordan Bowery (33).
Coventry: George Ray (5, og.), Tom Bayliss (43).
Halftime: 1-2.
|Cheltenham 1, Chesterfield 1
Cheltenham: Brian Graham (79).
Chesterfield: Kristian Dennis (74).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Accrington Stanley 3, Forest Green Rovers 1
Accrington Stanley: Callum Johnson (3), Jordan Clark (81), Kayden Jackson (90).
Forest Green Rovers: Reuben Reid (64).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Carlisle 2, Crawley Town 2
Carlisle: Richie Bennett (38), Hallam Hope (47).
Crawley Town: Karlan Ahearne-Grant (56, 81).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Barnet 0, Wycombe 2
Wycombe: Joe Jacobson (52, pen.), Luke O'Nien (72).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Port Vale 2, Stevenage 2
Port Vale: Donovan Wilson (65), Luke Hanannt (77).
Stevenage: Luke Amos (10), Ben Kennedy (48).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Colchester 0, Yeovil 1
Yeovil: Alex Fisher (21).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Morecambe 2, Exeter 1
Morecambe: Samuel Lavelle (43), Michael Rose (78).
Exeter: Pierce Sweeney (37).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Newport County 1, Luton Town 1
Newport County: Josh Sheehan (2).
Luton Town: Dan Potts (23).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Cambridge United 1, Swindon 3
Cambridge United: Uche Ikpeazu (73).
Swindon: Luke Norris (16), Marc Richards (62, 84, pen.).
Halftime: 0-1.