Orlando City-NYC FC, Sums

Orlando 0 0—0 New York City 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York City, Tajouri, 1, 62nd minute. 2, New York City, Moralez, 2 (Medina), 74th.

Goalies_Orlando, Joe Bendik; New York City, Sean Johnson.

Yellow Cards_Higuita, Orlando, 27th; Wallace, New York City, 28th; Ring, New York City, 55th; McNamara, New York City, 83rd; Laryea, Orlando, 90th.

Referee_Jose Carlos Rivero. Assistant Referees_Philippe Briere, Gianni Facchini. 4th Official_Sorin Stoica.

Attendence 18,584 (28,743)

___

Lineups

Orlando_Joe Bendik; RJ Allen (Josue Colman, 75th), Will Johnson, Jonathan Spector (Lamine Sane, 46th), Amro Tarek; Mohammed El Monir, Cristian Higuita (Richie Laryea, 67th), Sacha Kljestan, Yoshimar Yotun; Justin Meram, Chris Mueller.

New York City_Sean Johnson; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ben Sweat; Yangel Herrera, Jesus Medina, Maxi Moralez (Kwame Awuah, 88th), Alexander Ring, Rodney Wallace; Ismael Tajouri (Ronald Matarrita, 66th).