Fire-Minnesota United, Sums

By  Associated Press
2018/03/18 05:28
Chicago 0 1—1
Minnesota 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Minnesota, Ibson, 1, 55th minute. 2, Chicago, Collier, 1, 59th. 3, Minnesota, Nicholson, 1 (Finlay), 66th.

Goalies_Chicago, Richard Sanchez; Minnesota, Matt Lampson.

Yellow Cards_Ellis, Chicago, 60th; Tchani, Chicago, 67th; Toye, Minnesota, 93rd.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Felisha Mariscal. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

Attendence 23,128 (23,128)

___

Lineups

Chicago_Richard Sanchez; Kevin Ellis, Johan Kappelhof, Rafael Ramos (Drew Conner, 85th), Brandon Vincent; Elliot Collier, Aleksandar Katai (Daniel Johnson, 73rd), Dax McCarty, Tony Tchani; Nemanja Nikolic, Luis Solignac (Alan Gordon, 80th).

Minnesota_Matt Lampson; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Tyrone Mears (Marc Burch, 83rd), Jerome Thiesson; Ibson, Ethan Finlay, Miguel Ibarra (Brent Kallman, 94th), Sam Nicholson, Rasmus Schuller; Christian Ramirez (Mason Toye, 82nd).