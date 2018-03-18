Fire-Minnesota United, Sums

|Chicago
|0
|1—1
|Minnesota
|0
|2—2
First half_None.
Second half_1, Minnesota, Ibson, 1, 55th minute. 2, Chicago, Collier, 1, 59th. 3, Minnesota, Nicholson, 1 (Finlay), 66th.
Goalies_Chicago, Richard Sanchez; Minnesota, Matt Lampson.
Yellow Cards_Ellis, Chicago, 60th; Tchani, Chicago, 67th; Toye, Minnesota, 93rd.
Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Felisha Mariscal. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.
Attendence 23,128 (23,128)
___
|Lineups
Chicago_Richard Sanchez; Kevin Ellis, Johan Kappelhof, Rafael Ramos (Drew Conner, 85th), Brandon Vincent; Elliot Collier, Aleksandar Katai (Daniel Johnson, 73rd), Dax McCarty, Tony Tchani; Nemanja Nikolic, Luis Solignac (Alan Gordon, 80th).
Minnesota_Matt Lampson; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Tyrone Mears (Marc Burch, 83rd), Jerome Thiesson; Ibson, Ethan Finlay, Miguel Ibarra (Brent Kallman, 94th), Sam Nicholson, Rasmus Schuller; Christian Ramirez (Mason Toye, 82nd).