|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|2
|New York City FC
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|0
|New York
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Montreal
|1
|2
|0
|3
|4
|5
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Atlanta United FC
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5
|D.C. United
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|6
|Orlando City
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Chicago
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Toronto FC
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|0
|0
|6
|6
|1
|Vancouver
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|2
|Minnesota United
|2
|1
|0
|6
|6
|5
|Houston
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|4
|San Jose
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|LA Galaxy
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5
|FC Dallas
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Colorado
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Portland
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
|Saturday, March 17
Houston 2, D.C. United 2, tie
Columbus 0, Philadelphia 0, tie
Minnesota United 2, Chicago 1
Montreal 1, Toronto FC 0
Orlando City at New York City FC, 4:06 p.m.
Vancouver at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New York at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
|Sunday, March 18
Seattle at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.
|Saturday, March 24
New York City FC at New England, 1:30 p.m.
Portland at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Minnesota United at New York, 7 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.