Saturday's Major League Linescore

|Atlanta (ss)
|200
|220
|000—6
|10
|1
|Philadelphia
|200
|430
|10x—10
|10
|1
Sims, Gomez (4), Barreda (5), Jackson (1), Ravin (3), and Stewart; Eflin, Windle (6), Abad (6), Hunter (8), Garcia (9), Frazier (10), Davis (10), and Rupp. W_Abad 1-0. L_Gomez 1-1. HRs_Acuna, Ruiz; Santana, Franco.
___
|Houston
|000
|000
|006—6
|8
|3
|Miami
|020
|020
|020—6
|7
|0
Morton, Peacock (5), Hoyt (7), Ramsey (8), Guduan (8), and Gattis, Stubbs; Urena, Guerrero (4), Barraclough (5), Turner (10), Diaz (13), and Wallach, Holaday. HRs_Sierra.
___
|New York Mets
|030
|020
|040—9
|13
|1
|Washington
|021
|000
|301—7
|12
|1
Griffin, Montero (2), Swarzak (5), Robles (6), Smith (8), Taylor (9), and Lobaton, Nido; Roark, Solis (4), Jackson (5), Madson (10), Romero (7), Smith (8), and Montero, Kieboom. W_Robles 1-0. L_Romero 3-1. Sv_Taylor. HRs_Flores; Eaton, Sierra, Dominguez.
___
|New York Yankees
|200
|100
|000—3
|10
|2
|Detroit
|103
|021
|20x—9
|10
|1
Tanaka, Carroll (3), German (5), Feyereisen (7), and Kratz, Diaz; Boyd, Coleman (4), Farmer (5), Voelker (7), Stumpf (9), and McCann. W_Boyd 2-0. L_Tanaka 0-2. HRs_Martin, Cabrera, Sedio.
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|210
|000—3
|10
|0
|Boston
|000
|013
|00x—4
|7
|1
Pruitt, Kittredge (4), Stanek (6), Venters (7), Bird (8), and Sucre, Moore; Haley, Kelley (4), Poyner (4), Barnes (5), Workman (7), Walden (8), and Leon, Butler. W_Barnes 1-0. L_Stanek 0-1. Sv_Walden. HRs_Travis, Moreland.
___
|Toronto (ss)
|001
|030
|001—5
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|001—2
|7
|1
Biagini, Mayza (4), Axford (6), Cruz (7), Breslow (8), Alburquerque (9), and Maile, Cantwell; Wright Jr., Rodriguez (5), Mesa (6), O'Day (8), Scott (9), and Sisco, Susac. W_Mayza 1-0. L_Wright Jr. 0-3. HRs_Jones.
___
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|200—3
|9
|0
|Atlanta (ss)
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|3
Weaver, Bowman (5), Brebbia (10), Guilmet (11), Motte (12), Mujica (13), and Pena, Baron; Newcomb, Carle (5), Moylan (7), Freeman (8), Winkler (9), and Flowers, Marlette. W_Weaver 2-0. L_Newcomb 1-2. Sv_Mujica.
___