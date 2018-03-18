Saturday's Major League Linescore

|Houston
|000
|000
|006—6
|8
|3
|Miami
|020
|020
|020—6
|7
|0
Morton, Peacock (5), Hoyt (7), Ramsey (8), Guduan (8), and Gattis, Stubbs; Urena, Guerrero (4), Barraclough (5), Turner (10), Diaz (13), and Wallach, Holaday. HRs_Sierra.
|New York Mets
|030
|020
|040—9
|13
|1
|Washington
|021
|000
|301—7
|12
|1
Griffin, Montero (2), Swarzak (5), Robles (6), Smith (8), Taylor (9), and Lobaton, Nido; Roark, Solis (4), Jackson (5), Madson (10), Romero (7), Smith (8), and Montero, Kieboom. W_Robles 1-0. L_Romero 3-1. Sv_Taylor. HRs_Flores; Eaton, Sierra, Dominguez.
|Tampa Bay
|000
|210
|000—3
|10
|0
|Boston
|000
|013
|00x—4
|7
|1
Pruitt, Kittredge (4), Stanek (6), Venters (7), Bird (8), and Sucre, Moore; Haley, Kelley (4), Poyner (4), Barnes (5), Workman (7), Walden (8), and Leon, Butler. W_Barnes 1-0. L_Stanek 0-1. Sv_Walden. HRs_Travis, Moreland.
|Toronto (ss)
|001
|030
|001—5
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|001—2
|7
|1
Biagini, Mayza (4), Axford (6), Cruz (7), Breslow (8), Alburquerque (9), and Maile, Cantwell; Wright Jr., Rodriguez (5), Mesa (6), O'Day (8), Scott (9), and Sisco, Susac. W_Mayza 1-0. L_Wright Jr. 0-3. HRs_Jones.
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|200—3
|9
|0
|Atlanta (ss)
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|3
Weaver, Bowman (5), Brebbia (10), Guilmet (11), Motte (12), Mujica (13), and Pena, Baron; Newcomb, Carle (5), Moylan (7), Freeman (8), Winkler (9), and Flowers, Marlette. W_Weaver 2-0. L_Newcomb 1-2. Sv_Mujica.
