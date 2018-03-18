  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/18 04:26
Houston 000 000 006—6 8 3
Miami 020 020 020—6 7 0

Morton, Peacock (5), Hoyt (7), Ramsey (8), Guduan (8), and Gattis, Stubbs; Urena, Guerrero (4), Barraclough (5), Turner (10), Diaz (13), and Wallach, Holaday. HRs_Sierra.

___

New York Mets 030 020 040—9 13 1
Washington 021 000 301—7 12 1

Griffin, Montero (2), Swarzak (5), Robles (6), Smith (8), Taylor (9), and Lobaton, Nido; Roark, Solis (4), Jackson (5), Madson (10), Romero (7), Smith (8), and Montero, Kieboom. W_Robles 1-0. L_Romero 3-1. Sv_Taylor. HRs_Flores; Eaton, Sierra, Dominguez.

___

Tampa Bay 000 210 000—3 10 0
Boston 000 013 00x—4 7 1

Pruitt, Kittredge (4), Stanek (6), Venters (7), Bird (8), and Sucre, Moore; Haley, Kelley (4), Poyner (4), Barnes (5), Workman (7), Walden (8), and Leon, Butler. W_Barnes 1-0. L_Stanek 0-1. Sv_Walden. HRs_Travis, Moreland.

___

Toronto (ss) 001 030 001—5 11 0
Baltimore 000 100 001—2 7 1

Biagini, Mayza (4), Axford (6), Cruz (7), Breslow (8), Alburquerque (9), and Maile, Cantwell; Wright Jr., Rodriguez (5), Mesa (6), O'Day (8), Scott (9), and Sisco, Susac. W_Mayza 1-0. L_Wright Jr. 0-3. HRs_Jones.

___

St. Louis 000 010 200—3 9 0
Atlanta (ss) 000 000 000—0 1 3

Weaver, Bowman (5), Brebbia (10), Guilmet (11), Motte (12), Mujica (13), and Pena, Baron; Newcomb, Carle (5), Moylan (7), Freeman (8), Winkler (9), and Flowers, Marlette. W_Weaver 2-0. L_Newcomb 1-2. Sv_Mujica.

___